‘Gravity,’ ‘Hobbit,’ ‘Falling Skies’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ lead 2014 Saturn nominations

No surprise given its overall position in this year's film awards season that “Gravity” would dominated a list of genre award nominations, in this case those for the 40th annual Saturn Awards. The film picked up eight nods, as did Peter Jackson's “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” On the TV side, it was “Breaking Bad,” “Falling Skies” and “Game of Thrones” leading the way with five nominations each. Only question: How the hell did “Gravity” miss out in the music category? Oh well. Check out the full list of nominations below and keep track of the rest of the season at The Circuit.

FILM

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture

“Iron Man 3”

“Man of Steel”

“Thor: The Dark World”

“The Wolverine”

Best Science Fiction Film

“Ender's Game”

“Gravity”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Pacific Rim”

“Riddick”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

Best Fantasy Film

“About Time”

“Her”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Jack the Giant Slayer”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

Best Horror Film

“Carrie”

“The Conjuring”

“Mama”

“The Purge”

“This is the End”

“Warm Bodies”

Best Thriller Film

“The Call”

“The East”

“Now You See Me”

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

“Prisoners”

“World War Z”

Best Action/Adventure Film

“The Book Thief”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”

“The Lone Ranger”

“Lone Survivor”

“Rush”

Best Actor

Robert Downey Jr., “Iron Man 3”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Simon Pegg, “The World's End”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Brad Pitt, “World War Z”

Ben Stiller, “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

Best Actress

Halle Berry, “The Call”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Martina Gedeck, “The Wall”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Mia Wasikowska, “Stoker”

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Brühl, “Rush”

George Clooney, “Gravity”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Harrison Ford, “Ender's Game”

Tom Hiddleston, “Thor: The Dark World”

Ben Kingsley, “Iron Man 3”

Bill Nighy, “About Time”

Best Supporting Actress

Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Nicole Kidman, “Stoker”

Melissa Leo, “Prisoners”

Evangeline Lilly, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Jena Malone, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Emily Watson, “The Book Thief”

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Asa Butterfield, “Ender's Game”

Chloe Grace Moretz, “Carrie”

Sophie Nelisse, “The Book Thief”

Saoirse Ronan, “How I Live Now”

Ty Simpkins, “Iron Man 3”

Dylan Sprayberry, “Man of Steel”

Best Director

J.J. Abrams, “Star Trek Into Darkness”

Peter Berg, “Lone Survivor”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Peter Jackson, “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

Francis Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Guillermo Del Toro, “Pacific Rim”

Best Writing

“Frozen”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“The World's End”

Best Editing

“About Time”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Gravity”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Pacific Rim”

“Rush”

Best Production Design

“47 Ronin”

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

“Pacific Rim”

Best Music

“Big Bad Wolves”

“The Book Thief”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Iron Man 3”

“Now You See Me”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

Best Costume

“47 Ronin”

“Great Expectations”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“Thor: The Dark World”

Best Makeup

“Evil Dead”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Lone Survivor”

“Prisoners”

“Rush”

“Thor: The Dark World”

Best Special/Visual Effects

“Gravity”

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Man of Steel”

“Pacific Rim”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“Thor: The Dark World”

Best Independent Film

“Great Expectations”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“The Invisible Woman”

“Out of the Furnace”

“12 Years a Slave”

“Upside Down”

Best International Film

“Big Bad Wolves”

“Blancanieves”

“A Hijacking”

“How I Live Now”

“Stoker”

“The World's End”

Best Animated Film

“Despicable Me 2”

“From Up on Poppy Hill”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

TELEVISION

Best Network Television Series Release

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“The Blacklist”

“The Following”

“Hannibal”

“Revolution”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Under the Dome”

Best Syndicated/Cable Television Series

“American Horror Story: Coven”

“The Americans”

“Continuum”

“Dexter”

“Haven”

“The Walking Dead”

Best Television Presentation of a Limited Run Series

“Bates Motel”

“Black Sails”

“Breaking Bad”

“Falling Skies”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Vikings”

Best Youth-Oriented Television Series

“Arrow”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Supernatural”

“Teen Wolf”

“The Tomorrow People”

“The Vampire Diaries”

Best Actor in a Television Series

Kevin Bacon, “The Following”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Hugh Dancy, “Hannibal”

Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”

Mads Mikkelsen, “Hannibal”

James Spader, “The Blacklist”

Noah Wyle, “Falling Skies”

Best Actress in a Television Series

Jennifer Carpenter, “Dexter”

Vera Farmiga, “Bates Motel”

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Rachel Nichols, “Continuum”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Erik Knudsen, “Continuum”

David Lyons, “Revolution”

Dean Norris, “Under the Dome”

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

James Purefoy, “The Following”

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Coven”

Sarah Carter, “Falling Skies”

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Michelle Fairley, “Game of Thrones”

Melissa McBride, “The Walking Dead”

Elizabeth Mitchell, “Revolution”

Best Guest Star in a Television Series

Stephen Collions, “Falling Skies”

Robert Forster, “Breaking Bad”

Danny Huston, “American Horror Story: Coven”

David Morrissey, “The Walking Dead”

Charlotte Rampling, “Dexter”

Gina Torres, “Hannibal”

Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series

Colin Ford, “Under the Dome”

Jared Gilmore, “Once Upon a Time”

Jack Gleeson, “Game of Thrones”

Connor Jessup, “Falling Skies”

Mackenzie Lintz, “Under the Dome”

Chandler Riggs, “The Walking Dead”

HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Best DVD Release

“Big Ass Spider”

“The Brass Teapot”

“Curse of Chucky”

“Mischief Night”

“Solomon Kane”

“Twixt”

“You're Next”

Best DVD Collection

“Bower Boys Collection: Volumes 2 and 3”

“Chucky: The Complete Collection”

“Friday the 13th: The Complete Collection”

“James Dean Ultimate Collector's Edition”

“Mad Max Trilogy”

“Zatoichi: The Blind Swordsman”

Best Classic Film Release

“Fantastic Voyage”

“Halloween: 35th Anniversary Edition”

“The Haunting”

“House of Wax”

“Nosferatu”

“The Wicker Man”

Best Television Release

“The Adventures of Superboy: The Complete Third Season”

“Search: The Complete Series”

“Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 3, 4, 5”

“Under the Dome: Season One”

“The Walking Dead: The Complete Third Season”

“The White Queen: Season One”