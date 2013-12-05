‘Man of Steel’ grounded by Best Visual Effects Oscar bake-off list

Sorry, it’s a little ridiculous that “Man of Steel” – I don’t care WHAT you think of the film otherwise – was left off the Academy’s list of seven bake-off finalists for Best Visual Effects. But these things are often about politics, and I imagine there was plenty of that at play here.
(No, it’s not simply a collective negative opinion about the work in the film. Not always.)
Everything else we were predicting to be nominated made the cut. Others notable misses, though, include “Rush,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “Ender’s Game.” I personally think “This is the End” should have at least made it this far but, again, effects house politics.
Check out the 10 films up for five slots below. I’m not sure yet what takes the vacated spot. Maybe “Star Trek Into Darkness.” Maybe “Oblivion.” But we all know where this Oscar is going at the end of the day. And with that in mind, I wish I had thought of Steve Pond’s headline before he did: “Academy announces 9 films that ‘Gravity’ will beat for the VFX Oscar.”
“Elysium”
“Gravity”
“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”
“Iron Man 3”
“The Lone Ranger”
“Oblivion”
“Pacific Rim”
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
“Thor: The Dark World”
“World War Z”
The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Branch will now be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the shortlisted films on Thursday, January 9, 2014. Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
Wow! That IS shocking. Man of Steel had the best FX this year by far, in my opinion.
Yeah I really can’t say anything negative about the FX in Man of Steel (although I strongly disliked the movie). I hope Oblivion gets in the final five though, the visual effects work done was really impressive. The projection of actual sky footage instead of greenscreen for the backgrounds was a very welcome old-school approach that looked fantastic.
Definitely a surprise to see Man of Steel left off. I didn’t think it was a contender for the win, but it was certainly as worthy as any of the films on this list.
Gravity, The Hobbit and Pacific Rim seem like given nominees, with Iron Man 3 making it just because it was such a big hit. Not really sure what to put in that fifth slot though..
On the ball, my friend.
oh wait, I’m dumb….this for the 2nd Hobbit. So who knows!
the first Hobbit did stink as far as FX go though!
Gravity yes…..100%.
Hobbit and Pacific Rim? Some of the shoddiest FX I’ve seen in a major movie this year. The Radagast Warg Chase was straight out of the 90s.
Very strange indeed. I think this race is quite open after “Gravity,” “The Hobbit” and “Pacific Rim.” I’ll likely go with “Iron Man 3” because of its hit status and the success of its predecessors but I’m not 100% sure for some reason.
As for the last spot, who knows?
Time to start thinking about those presentations they will show to the voters (isn’t there always a surprise every year DUE to the particular batch of minutes they decide to show to highlight the best effects?).
I think the best looking effects were from:
GRAVITY
PACIFIC RIM
STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS
PACIFIC RIM
OBLIVION
But I’m sure The Hobbit will impress greatly, too.
Wooops, Pacific Rim twice. Ummm, Elysium.
I think the Hobbit has a better chance of making it in than Pacific Rim has of making it twice ;)
This is the End for VFX? Are we giving points for participation now?
So much for Walter Mitty getting any kind of nomination…
The FX were horrible. It has the fakest looking tornado since The Wizard of OZ and the entire climax in the devastated city was one big CGI blur.
And the movie itself hot bitch slapped by the critics.
The scene in the desert had the shuttlecraft blast off, raising a huge dust cloud that enveloped the soldiers and reporters around it.
Not one of them reacted to getting sand blown in their eyes, or the jet wash that should have pushed them around.
Bull. Shit.
-The Oscars are.
No MAN OF STEEL and no OZ THE GREAT AND POWERFUL in the top ten, but THOR 2 and STAR TREK 2 make the cut. Well that is just ridiculous.
Much like the Star Wars prequels, MoS mistakenly thinks CGI is at the point of practical effects. Its overuse of CGI makes it cartoonish more often than not. Although World War Z is in the exact same boat.