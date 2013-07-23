‘Gravity’ to have North American premiere at Toronto Film Festival

If you simply cannot wait until October to see Alfonso Cuarón’s space thriller “Gravity” and can’t make it to Venice, perhaps a trip to the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) is in order. While “Gravity” doesn’t hit its theatrical release until October 4, the George Clooney and Sandra Bullock starrer will have its North American premiere north of the border almost a month earlier.

It was previously announced that “Gravity” would open the 70th Venice Film Festival and consequently it was believed that the movie would be at Toronto as well, but that is now confirmed. “Gravity” is being listed as a part of the “Special Presentations” program at TIFF.

HitFix caught up with Sandra Bullock this past weekend at Comic-Con and talked about the demands of shooting “Gravity” in terms of the physical, technological, and fact that she is one of only two actors in the film. Very humble in the interview, Bullock praises Cuarón and the way he makes a movie, insisting that she, as an actress, wasn’t necessary.

The Toronto Film Festival runs from September 5 to September 15. Be sure to check out Kristopher Tapley’s more in-depth look at the full TIFF lineup.

