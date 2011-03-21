Green Day, Adam Lambert, The Strokes and Jennifer Hudson lead March 22 releases

Spring has sprung and so has the bounty of new releases. March 22 features a wellspring of new titles including fresh sets from The Strokes, Chris Brown, Green Day and Jennifer Hudson.
Richard Ashcroft, “United Nations of Sound” (Razor & Tie): The Verve frontman”s first solo album in four years, and first since the band officially parted ways in 2009, has a little bit of everything from live orchestration to major beats, but probably no Rolling Stones samples. We kid.
Chris Brown, “F.A.M.E.” (Jive): Latest from Brown includes “Deuces,” which was originally from his mixtape with Tyga, as well as first official single, “Yeah 3X.” Justin Bieber (everybody SCREAM!) and Lil Wayne also show up.
Solomon Burke, “Hold On Tight” (Verve): “Hold on Tight” is the iconic R&B singer”s last album recorded prior to his October passing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recorded here with Dutch band De Dijk.
Kirk Frankin, “Hello Fear” (Gospo Centric): Gospel superstar”s latest is a sure thing to come in at No. 1 on Billboard”s Gospel chart, as have his last nine albums. The burning question is how high can it go on the Billboard 200.
Green Day, “Awesome as Fuck” (Reprise): New live album and DVD capture the best of the trio”s 2009-2010 world tour. See review here.
Gucci Mane, “The Return of Mr. Zone 6” (Warner): The rapper has called this album a return to “the streets,” hence the title. It features collaborations with Wale, Master P, Birdman and Waka Flocka Flame, as well as Rocko and Webbie, who appear in the video for first single, “I Don”t Love Her.”
Jennifer Hudson, “I Remember Me” (Arista): Oscar winner and weight loser shows why she could be the next Whitney Houston (without the crazy) on her gorgeous sophomore set.
Josh Kelley, “Georgia Clay” (MCA Nashville): Former adult contemporary artist (remember the 2001 hit, “Amazing?”) takes a walk on the country side, joining his brother, Lady Antebellum”s Charles Kelley. Title track is already a top 20 hit.
Adam Lambert, “Glam Nation Live” (19 Recordings/RCA): It seems a bit early for a live album/DVD from “American Idol’s” Lambert, but we”re sure his legion of Glamberts disagree. The concert was taped at Indianapolis”s Clowes Hall last August.
The Lonely Forest, “Arrow” (Trans): Guitar-based rock band is the first signing to Trans, the label run by Death Cab for Cutie”s Chris Walla, who felt passionate enough about the Northwest-based band to also produce and engineer the set.
Panic! At the Disco, “Vices & Virtures” (Decaydance/Fueled By Raman): Panic”s first album since the quartet became a duo is a cross between the puppy-like excitement of its 2005 debut, “A Fever You Can”t Sweat Out” and 2008″s somewhat strange “Pretty.Odd.” First single “The Ballad of Mona Lisa” reached No. 1 iTunes” Top Alternative Songs chart, but deserved more mainstream love.
The Strokes, “Angles” (RCA): Critics are calling the New York rockers” first album since 2006″s tepid “First Impressions on Earth” its best since its seminal 2001 debut “Is This It.”
Various Artists, “Sucker Punch” (WaterTower Music): The soundtrack to Zack Snyder”s sci-fi thriller includes re-imagined versions of Eurythmics” “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” by the film”s star Emily Browning, a mash up of Queen”s “I Want It All/We Will Rock You” and the “Sucker Punch remix” of “Army of Me” by Bjork featuring Skunk Anansie.
why would it be too early for Adam to put his Glam Nation Tour DVD/cd out? The tour has been over for months. I can’t imagine his concert being any better five years from now, only different.
Adam Lamberts Concert Tour CD/DVD couldn’t come out soon enough!!!!Can’t wait much longer…..
can’t wait for J. Hud’s release! Preordered my copy, can’t stop watching the video for her song “Where You At”, check it out if you’re a fan! [vevo.ly]
Already got my adam lambert live DVD and it’s fantastic, it didn’t come soon enough and I saw him live 3 times previous to this DVD.
Adam’s DVD and CD from Glam Tour is amazing people…I just got mine….so much fun to watch and listen to….He is amazing.
Maybe some would say it’s too early for Lambert… but there’s an audience for it, so I say that would make his team – smart and good businesspeople. (As an aside, the DVD/CD is great, totally fun and just plain enjoyable)
Not too early to use Lambert’s name 2nd in line in your title ‘though, huh?! ;). It’s all good.
Adam Lambert’s DVD is awesome. I couldn’t wait to watch it when it arrived yesterday. Too early for a tour DVD? Definitely not!
would not buy Green Days album with that name on it.
I say it is not to early for Adam Lamberts DVD/cd…he is a great singer and this DVD is great…I seen a lot of the GNT shows and if he did it again I would go…met a lot of nice people at the shows also….
Thank the Universe that the people in charge of Adam’s career did not think it was too early for a live CD/DVD frome the Grammy nominated GlamRocker. Just waiting for UPS to deliver my copy. Cannot come soon enough.
I can’t wait to buy Adam Lambert’s ‘Glam Nation DVD/CD’! His new single ‘Aftermath Remix’ is beautiful too. Now i’m hoping that ‘Fever’ will be released as a single along with a video. It would be a great song to listen to on the radio this summer. Its upbeat, and fun. One of my favorites from Adam’s excellent cd ‘For Your Entertainment’.
Limit yourself to writing about things you know about. Cross Adam Lambert off your list.
Newsflash for ALL of the writers/bloggers/pundits…..Being a Glambert is like being on crack or heroin….we NEED our Glam fix and we need it NOW! Waiting PATIENTLY is not an option.
Try telling that to a junkie.Adam Effing Lambert is addictive! And we don’t want a “cure”….just MORE PLEASE! ;D (queenrosered)