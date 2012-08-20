Want to hear a new Green Day song? Play the new Angry Birds ‘musical episode’

Three songs have been previously previewed from Green Day’s next new album “¡Uno,” and now a fourth — courtesy of video game “Angy Birds” — has arrived.

A “musical episode” of the beloved mobile and computer game is home to the fresh song “Troublemaker,” via the Angry Birds Friends app on Facebook. Some of the evil pigs have visages inspired by Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt. So, if you don’t like “Troublemaker,” you know what to do. Check out the little green piggy faces at the bottom of Green Day’s Angry Birds webpage.

Angry Birds Friends now has 10 brand-new levels and “unlocks” “Troublemaker” as you go. “Oh Love,” the first song to arrive from “¡Uno!” is also included in the game.

According to a press release, “This unique collaboration is the first of its kind for [game-maker] Rovio and offers an innovative blend of music, video, and gameplay. Updates for the Green Day episode, coming later this fall, will provide even more exclusive content and levels.”

Maybe the next incarnation will feature tracks from “¡Dos!”?

Green Day Authority currently has a preview stream of “Troublemaker,” just a few seconds of the song.

Play the new Angry Birds game via Facebook here.

Here is the trailer for Angry Birds Friends Green Day episode: