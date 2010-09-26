Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong heads to Broadway

Green Day frontman/leader Billie Joe Armstrong is headed to Broadway. He”ll take over the role of drug dealer, St. Jimmy, Sept. 28-Oct. 3 in “American Idiot,” the play based on the band”s music.

Armstrong is filling in for the current St. Jimmy, Tony Vincent, who is on a leave of absence. Armstrong”s stint is a short one, in part, because Green Day resumes its South American tour in Venezuela on Oct. 8.

Armstrong should have no problem remembering his lines since he wrote the music and co-wrote the book (although the show has very, very few spoken words). “American Idiot” opened on April 20, 2010 to primarily positive reviews.