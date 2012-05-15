Green Day announces first 2012 U.S. concert date: Voodoo Music festival

Green Day have finally announced their first official 2012 public concert date: at the 2012 Voodoo Music Experience festival in New Orleans, alongside Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Skrillex and more at the top of the marquee.

Organizers announced their first round of the pre-Halloween-weekend three-day fest, which also includes Justice, AWOLNATION, Tomahawk and Bootsy Collins. Tickets are currently on sale, with a new price tier having started today with 3-day passes up for $175.

Voodoo Music fest runs Oct. 26-28 at City Park in NoLa.

Green Day will be promoting their previously announced albums “¡Uno!” and “¡Dos!,” out in September and November respectively, two-thirds of a trilogy (“¡Tré!,” will be out on January 15, 2013). Their only other tour dates on the calendar this year so far are for festivals overseas, like Summer Sonic in Japan and Rock en Seine in Paris.

The punk-pop-rock band also headlined Voodoo in 2004. They performed during a private ceremony earlier this year at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse also have sparing few shows on slate, as they’ll takeover Morrison, Colo.’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre Aug. 5-6 and will headline the 2012 Outside Lands festival in San Francisco over the weekend of Aug. 10-12.

Skrillex is everywhere this summer.

As for Tomahawk, the Mike Patton-fronted band hasn’t put out a record since 2007’s “Anonymous,” and they’ll be promoting a new one this fall. They posted a teaser for the effort last week; they have no other tour dates planned currently.