Green Day set to re-release entire studio catalog in new box set

So three new albums from Green Day aren”t quite enough for you? Before the staggered releases of “Uno,” “Dos,” and “Tre” start Sept. 25, Green Day will re-release its entire studio catalog with “The Studio Albums 1990-2009,” a box set available exclusively through Best Buy on Sept. 4.

The collection is housed in a clamshell box with each album in an individual paper sleeve with the original artwork. The set does not include any previously unreleased material. The price was not released.

Covering the group”s indie beginning on Lookout! through their most recent studio album on Reprise/Warner Bros., the set includes “1,039/Smoothed Out Slappy Hours” (1990), “Kerplunk” (1992), “Dookie” (1994), “Insomniac” (1995), “Nimrod” (1997), “Warning” (2000), “American Idiot” (2004) and “21st Century Breakdown” (2009).