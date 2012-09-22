Green Day storms offstage at iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas

The guys in Green Day may be in their forties now, but singer Billie Joe Armstrong can still throw a teen-style tantrum.

During the band’s performance at Friday’s iHeart Radio event in Las Vegas, Armstrong went into a lengthy, profanity-laced rant after they were give a “one-minute warning” from the tech guys backstage.

A few bars into the ’90s classic “Basket Case,” Armstrong stops the song and announces, “I’m going to play a f*cking new song. F*ck this sh*t. Gimme a f*cking break. One minute left. One minute f*cking left. You’re going to give me one minute?“

Armstrong added, “I’ve been around since f*cking nineteen-eighty-f*cking-eight!…I’m not f*cking Justin Bieber, you motherf*ckers. You’ve got to be f*cking joking. I got one minute. One minute left.”

He then trashes his guitar, and the audience eats it up.

Watch the video here (definitely NSFW):

It should be noted that Bieber wasn’t on the bill (although his pal and mentor Usher was). The event also featured performances by Rihanna, No Doubt, Psy, Miranda Lambert and more.

Is it real? Was he really that upset? Or was it some sort of attention-grabbing performance art?

What are your thoughts on Armstrong’s meltdown?