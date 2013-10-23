Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong’s new album: Everly Brothers covers with Norah Jones

They may not be siblings, but we bet they come up with some pretty sweet harmonies: Green Day”s Billie Joe Armstrong and Norah Jones have joined together to record “Foreverly,” a 12-track collection inspired by The Everly Bros. 1958 collection, “Songs Our Daddy Taught Us.”

The Everlys” set featured interpretations of traditional American songs, such as “Roving Gambler,” “Down In The Willow Garden,” “Long Time Gone” , That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine” and “Kentucky,” all of which Armstrong and Jones have re-recorded for “Foreverly.”

Armstrong discovered the album a few years ago and was keen to remake it, but with a female artist. “I thought of Norah because she can sing anything,” he said in a statement. “I knew her harmonies would be amazing. I thought the songs would take on a different meaning working with her.”

For her part, Jones says “Billie Joe”s enthusiasm about the songs and his low-key open approach to the music was very inviting. He wasn”t set in his ideas, which iade it fun for us both to sort of discover what felt right for us musically.”

The pair recorded the album in New York over a nine-day period with bassist Tim Luntzel, drummer Dan Rieser, fiddle player Charlie Burnham and pedal steel player Johnny Lam. “When we were done with the album, Norah looked at me and said, “I bet you didn”t think you were going to make a country record, huh?”,” Armstrong said.

“Foreverly” will come out via Reprise Records on Nov. 25. In the meantime, you can hear Armstrong and Jones” version of “Long Time Gone” below.

“Foreverly” track listing:

“Roving Gambler”

“Long Time Gone”

“Lightning Express”

“That Silver Haired Daddy Of Mine”

“Down In The Willow Garden”

“Who’s Gonna Shoe Your Pretty Little Feet”

“Oh So Many Years”

“Barbara Allen”

“Rockin’ Alone (In An Old Rockin’ Chair”

“I’m Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail”

“Kentucky”

“Put My Little Shoes Away”