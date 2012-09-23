Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong enters rehab after Las Vegas outburst

Following his outburst at Clear Channel”s IHeartRadio conference in Las Vegas Friday night, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has entered rehab.

“Billie Joe is seeking treatment for substance abuse,” the band announce in a statement on its website today. “We would like everyone to know that our set was not cut short by Clear Channel and to apologize to those we offended at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. We regretfully must postpone some of our upcoming promotional appearances.”

Armstrong went into a profane rant after the band was given a “one-minute warning” to wrap up its set at the event on Friday.

He declared “I”m not f*cking Justin Bieber, you motherf*ckers,” before trashing his guitar.

“Uno,” the first of three Green Day albums coming out over the next several months, comes out Tuesday, Sept. 25.

The band has not announced if Armstrong”s rehab will affect its forthcoming tour, which stars Nov. 26 in Seattle.

Green Day cancelled a headlining gig in Italy earlier this month after Armstrong was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.