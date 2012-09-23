Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong enters rehab after Las Vegas outburst

Following his outburst at Clear Channel”s IHeartRadio conference in Las Vegas Friday night, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has entered rehab.
“Billie Joe is seeking treatment for substance abuse,” the band announce in a statement on its website today. “We would like everyone to know that our set was not cut short by Clear Channel and to apologize to those we offended at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. We regretfully must postpone some of our upcoming promotional appearances.”
[More after the jump…]
Armstrong went into a profane rant after the band was given a “one-minute warning” to wrap up its set at the event on Friday.
He declared “I”m not f*cking Justin Bieber, you motherf*ckers,” before trashing his guitar.
“Uno,” the first of three Green Day albums coming out over the next several months, comes out Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The band has not announced if Armstrong”s rehab will affect its forthcoming tour, which stars Nov. 26 in Seattle.
Green Day cancelled a headlining gig in Italy earlier this month after Armstrong was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.
Is he entering rehab for being a dumbass? Who could’ve possibly known that the I Heart Radio festival sponspored by Yahoo and Xbox, featuring Ryan Seacrest would have a sanitized corporate feel to it.
poor little guy…can barely smash his own guitar
Talk about a great publicist. When sh-t hits the fan just throw the star in rehab to make everything better. Green Days lead singer Billie Armstrong checked into rehab after the iHeart Music Festival where he caught the wrong strain of Beiber fever and went off, humiliating his band mates and his self. Is this his band mates turning their back on him and making him get clean in hopes to reconcile what happened and gain back support? Or is this all a publicity stunt for their new album dropping soon? Well Admitting treatment for substance abuse, writing off clear channel, and postponing promotional appearances doesn’t sound like the smartest publicity stunt…
[scallywagandvagabond.com]
