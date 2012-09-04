Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong hospitalized in Italy

#Green Day
09.04.12 6 years ago

Green Day abruptly cancelled a headlining performance in Bologna, Italy. Sunday night after lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong was taken to the hospital Saturday night for treatment for an undisclosed illness.

[More after the jump…]

The trio”s Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt released a video, apologizing profusely for the cancellation.  “Billie got rushed to the hospital last night due to illness and the doctors don”t think it”s a good idea for him to play today,” Dirnt said. “This sucks….”

There”s been no official update on Armstrong”s condition or update on the group’s website. We”ve reached out to the group”s rep and will let you know what we hear.

The trio, whose new album, “Uno,” comes out Sept. 25, was set to headline the I-Festival.

TOPICS#Green Day
TAGSBILLIE JOE ARMSTRONGGREEN DAYmike dirnttre coolUno

