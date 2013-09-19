Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong nabs first major film role for indie ‘Sunday’

Billie Joe Armstrong showed off his aptitude for acting during his short stint on Broadway for “American Idiot,” based on the album of the same name by his band Green Day. Now, it seems, the singer and guitarist caught the acting bug and earned his first major role in a feature film, indie “Like Sunday, Like Rain.”

According to Deadline, Green Day frontman Armstrong will play the boyfriend of lead Leighton Meester’s character. The “Gossip Girl” actress will play a struggling musician who becomes the guardian of a 12-year-old music prodigy one summer. Debra Messing is also in the cast as the mother of the boy, played by young actor Julian Shatkin. J Smith Cameron

“Like Sunday, Like Rain” will be directed by actor/helmer Frank Whaley; it will be his fourth feature film. Filming is already underway in New York.

Armstrong last released albums “Uno,” “Dos” and “Tre” over this past year, and took part in two different Green Day documentary films: “Cuatro” and “Broadway Idiot” were both programmed at SXSW Film earlier this Spring. Cuatro will be out on DVD and available via digital film retailers on Sept. 24. “Broadway Idiot” will get an On Demand release and a theatrical run starting in New York on Oct. 11 and heads to other markets on Oct. 18.

The Green Day co-founder had previous cameos in “Riding in Cars With Boys” and Judd Apatow’s “This Is 40.” He’s also slated to make an appearance in “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” this December.

Watch trailers for both below. No word when “Like Sunday, Like Rain” will be completed.