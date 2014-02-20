Green Goblin revealed in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ photo

02.20.14 4 years ago

Since Sony seems determined to give away just about every twist and turn in the upcoming reboot sequel “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” a spoiler warning probably isn’t necessary for the the latest photo released from the film. However, if you’ve somehow been able to avoid spoilers thus far, click away. 

It’s been common knowledge for some time that Dane DeHaan (“Place Beyond the Pines”) is playing Harry Osborn, son of OsCorp founder Norman Osborn (Chris Cooper).  A onetime pal of Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), Harry eventually turns into the Green Goblin and fights Spidey in the gears of a giant clock, “Modern Times”-style.
Check out the photo here:

Of course, Green Goblin isn’t the only villain in the film. Spidey will also tangle with Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Rhino (Paul Giamatti), while former “The Office” star B.J. Novak is reportedly playing a future-baddie as well. Sony has already announced plans for villain-centric spin-offs, including a Sinister Six feature.

It also stars Emma Stone, Sally Field, Felicity Jones and Chris Cooper. Marc Webb once again directed.

“Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens May 2.

