‘Green Lantern 2’ and ‘The Flash’ turn into WB priorities

When Warner Bros. CEO Barry Meyer told investors the studio was getting serious about super heroes with its DC Entertainment unit a few weeks ago, he wasn’t kidding. The studio already has “Green Lantern” in production now and has set dates for a third “Batman” and a new “Superman” both in 2012. Now, the studio is moving forward with a “Green Lantern” sequel and found a way to bring “The Flash” to the big screen.

Greg Berlanti, Michael Green and Marc Guggenheim, wrote the first “Lantern” and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, have now been given the go ahead to come up with a storyline — better known as a “treatment” in Hollywood speak — for a sequel. In somewhat of a surprise, the writers have also been hired to write a similar breakdown for “The Flash,” a project that has been in numerous states of development at Warner Bros. for years. The trio would then be asked to write a complete screenplay for one of the two possible features.

A number of men have worn the title of The Flash in DC comics lore, but the report indicates the new movie will focus on Barry Allen who first hit the track over 50 years ago, but was killed in the landmark mini-series “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in the 1980s. “The Flash” has been a priority for DC Comics over the past year and the company resurrected Allen with a relaunch of the title.

It’s also worth noting that both Lantern and the Flash were best friends battling many villains together as sort of the Mid Western alternative to Superman and Batman. No word if any cameos will be planned or if either hero exist in the same “continuity.”

Currently shooting in New Mexico, “Green Lantern” stars Ryan Reynolds as the emerald powered hero and features an intriguing cast including Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Tim Robbins and Angela Bassett. Considering how rare it is for a studio to move forward with thoughts on a sequel before production wraps, it shows extreme confidence on WB’s part that something good is in the works. “Green Lantern” is set for release on June 17, 2011.

Berlanti is best known as the creator of “Brothers and Sisters,” but also co-created the cult show “Eli Stone” with Guggenheim whose new superhero drama just made ABC’s fall schedule. Green was behind last year’s NBC series “Kings” and worked with Berlanti on the WB show “Everwood.”