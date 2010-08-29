‘Green Lantern’ competitors Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper tackle new action flick

Just like politics and business, competition for roles in Hollywood can make your peer an enemy one day and a colleague another. Ryan Reynolds and Bradley Cooper were two of the finalists for the role of Hal Jordan in “Green Lantern,” but it was the younger Canadian who won the coveted franchise role. Now, the two appear to be uniting on a new untitled action comedy said to be in the vein of “Lethal Weapon.”

Written by Sheldon Turner (“Up in the Air”), the film doesn’t have a studio involved yet, but is being produced by Neil Moritz who is based at Sony Pictures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will find the comedic actors as two buddies who have become San Francisco police man just like their fathers. The younger set pulls their dad’s out of retirement to help them solve a case. As you’d expect, egos clash and hilarity should ensue.

While Turner is best known for his Oscar-nominated work on “Air,” he also wrote the more lowbrow “The Longest Yard” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.”

Both Reynolds and Cooper are very busy so it’s unclear when the project can even go before cameras. Reynolds just finished the first installment of “Lantern” and there are rumors Warner Bros. wants a sequel ready to go as early as next year. He’s also expected to star in a solo “Deadpool” movie for 20th Century Fox and has an untitled romantic comedy set up at Universal with “Proposal” co-star Sandra Bullock.

Cooper recently finished production on “The Dark Fields” and will soon begin shooting the sequel to “The Hangover” which Warner Bros. has slotted for a very quick May release.

