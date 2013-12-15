Gregory Ellwood’s top 10 films of 2013

Another year, another top 10 list. This one, however, will be slightly different than previous installments.

You may not be aware, but there are two different protocols critics use to compile their end of year lists. Most reviewers only consider films that were released in their city or country during the calendar year. That means if a film was screened at a festival and hasn’t been released in theaters (yet) it wouldn’t qualify. The other protocol is somewhat obvious: you consider any film you experienced in a theater during the year. Traditionally, this pundit has always gone with the former. However, after screening so many films at the world’s top film festivals (snap), there were two motion pictures that had such a profound effect on me I’ve decided to transition to the latter qualifications for the foreseeable future. Therefore, this year’s list is a mix of films I originally screened at festivals in 2012 before their release this past year (two entries), at festivals in 2013 which have not been released yet (two entries) and those which fell within a traditional theatrical release window (six entries). Make sense?

For the list itself, check out the story gallery below. But, in case you’re curious what didn’t make it…

In no particular order, the best of the rest:

“Frances Ha,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” “American Hustle,” “Upstream Color,” “The Kings of Summer,” “Blue Jasmine,” “This is the End,” “Twenty Feet from Stardom,” “Mud,” “The Conjuring,” “The Bling Ring,” “Kill Your Darlings,” “The Heat,” “Enough Said,” “Behind the Candelabra”

Underrated:

“Oblivion,” “Man of Steel,” “Only God Forgives”

The HitFix editorial team will post our worst films of the year in a week or so. Smartly, I avoided seeing a number of the obvious clunkers over the past 12 months, but don’t worry “Jimmy P.” there’s an entry waiting with your name on it.

Look for a print version of Kris Tapley’s top 10 on Monday. Drew McWeeny’s top 10 will be revealed on Wednesday. Guy Lodge will unfurl his top 10 on Christmas day.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.