Gregory Ellwood’s top 10 films of 2013

Another year, another top 10 list. This one, however, will be slightly different than previous installments.
You may not be aware, but there are two different protocols critics use to compile their end of year lists. Most reviewers only consider films that were released in their city or country during the calendar year. That means if a film was screened at a festival and hasn’t been released in theaters (yet) it wouldn’t qualify. The other protocol is somewhat obvious: you consider any film you experienced in a theater during the year. Traditionally, this pundit has always gone with the former. However, after screening so many films at the world’s top film festivals (snap), there were two motion pictures that had such a profound effect on me I’ve decided to transition to the latter qualifications for the foreseeable future. Therefore, this year’s list is a mix of films I originally screened at festivals in 2012 before their release this past year (two entries), at festivals in 2013 which have not been released yet (two entries) and those which fell within a traditional theatrical release window (six entries). Make sense?
For the list itself, check out the story gallery below. But, in case you’re curious what didn’t make it…
In no particular order, the best of the rest:
“Frances Ha,” “Wolf of Wall Street,” “American Hustle,” “Upstream Color,” “The Kings of Summer,” “Blue Jasmine,” “This is the End,” “Twenty Feet from Stardom,” “Mud,” “The Conjuring,” “The Bling Ring,” “Kill Your Darlings,” “The Heat,” “Enough Said,” “Behind the Candelabra”
Underrated:
“Oblivion,” “Man of Steel,” “Only God Forgives”
The HitFix editorial team will post our worst films of the year in a week or so. Smartly, I avoided seeing a number of the obvious clunkers over the past 12 months, but don’t worry “Jimmy P.” there’s an entry waiting with your name on it.
Three cheers for the listing of Stranger By The Lake which is indeed a masterpiece of some kind. If of nothing else then of sustained mood and truly nerve-wracking tension. I think it is the art film event of the year.
Of your under-rated list, I think Man Of Steel is a completely misbegotten movie, an abortion really.
And don’t hate on Desplechin, he’s a good guy. Though I have yet to see Jimmp P.
So its 2 Incontention writers (and Anne) who have all chosen the same No. 1. Might we see a clean sweep with Drew and Guy?
An abortion? What a harsh comment. Regardless of the fact you didn’t like it, I fail to see anything in that movie that would justify such a position.
That abortion comment reminds me of a joke on Family Guy at the expense of the movie Vanilla Sky. Completely in step with how some of us feel about our worst movie experiences.
Only God Forgives deserves to be on that underrated list by itself. Nicolas Winding Refn is currently at pariah status and it’s simply because people have no taste. They’ll defend Michael Bay but give Refn the blues! Whatever fuck em.
I agree with Man of Shit being an abortion. It was disrespectful to the character of Superman. The WORST film of 2013.
Personally, I don’t think “abortion” is ever really an appropriate term to describe even the worst film.
Its good then that I have no such moral compunctions so that I can use it without worry.
Similarly, RED_WINE, I can disregard your opinions without worry.
I guess I don’t understand how Gravity is an art film? Yes the visuals are original and he made some hard and brave choices when making them, but the story/characters/arc of the story is pretty conventional. I understand being stuck in space isn’t something we’ve seen before and having such minimal characters isn’t common, but beyond that it hits a lot of conventional notes; there’s a reason so many different types of audiences have been able to love it. Is there anything more Hollywood Screenplay 101 than the daughter stuff that is in the movie?
I’m saying all of this as a big fan of the movie, by the way. I just don’t feel like I can get behind the “Art film” label.
I guess it’s an “art film” because of the long takes
We haven’t seen people “stuck in space” before? APOLLO 13, MAROONED, DARK STAR, ROCKETSHIP X-M, DESTINATION MOON…………
Joes, I have only seen half those titles but I was referring more to the entire film largely taking place around someone floating through space. I’m not sure that has been done before.
OK. It’s the old “if it’s a B movie, it doesn’t count argument.”
And, if you are going to describe the plot so narrowly, then there are thousands of “never seen that before” movies…………….
Why so defensive? I never even said what half of those listed films I’ve seen you. You just jumped to the conclusion that I’ve only seen the bigger titles? And somehow that is an attack on B-movies?
And if any of those movies take place around an astronaut floating through space the entire movie, please let me know. Also, I’d like to point out how I said “I’m not sure…” because, well, I’m not.
Obviously there are plenty of movies about people being stranded and needing to fight to get back to safety. All Is Lost just came out this year as well. I was merely pointing to the fact that Gravity takes place almost entirely in space with very little time spent in space ships, which does differentiate it between films like Apollo 13 or Marooned or Dark Star (the ones I have seen). The fact that it is doing something visually very different from those other films is what makes it a unique experience and that’s why her just “floating in space” may seem like a limited plot description, it’s actually that very thing that does make the film stand out.
The effects and design of the film are what distinguish Gravity. My entire original post was that most everything else about the film was very conventional and far from arty or incredibly original (hence the swipe at the daughter subplot).
Agree completely about Gravity. It’s a story about the stages of grief cloaked as a dazzling space survival story. One for the ages.
If you insist on Gallery/Slideshows and Podcasts to make lists, could you please include a standard printed listing in the body of the article as well, please.
I freakin’ hate having to load podcasts and slideshows just find out info I can read in 10 secondds.
It’s SO hard to click that button.
Not to sound cynically corporate or anything, but there’s a reason we want you to click through the galleries, and it’s not for our own amusement.
Oh, I’m very aware of the true $$$$$$$ reason, Guy. But, as a public service, you can at least print the info and then we can choose to listen to the Podcasts (which I do) or a Slideshow. Makes for a better user experience.
How did I just know that he was going to say “Gravity” was number 1.
I can’t take anyone seriously that put’s Spring Breakers” on their best of the year list and says that godawful fucking abortion “Only God Forgives” is ‘underrated’. Give me a fucking break.
Isn’t it just awful that not everyone agrees with you at all times? How dare he have his own opinions on movies, that son of a bitch!
And *THREE* commenters now on this thread alone referring to movies they didn’t like as “abortions.” Christ.
Interesting list. Not really getting the SPRING BREAKERS love (besides Franco’s killer turn) but apparently it has it’s rabid fans. But ‘one of the defining films of the decade?’ Seriously? I think the decade needs to play out a bit more.
On the happy side, STRANGERS BY THE LAKE is bloody genius.
I like the surprises on this list (Strangers, Spectacular, the two docs). And I was happy to see Kill Your Darlings as an also-ran. For all its flaws, that film does a lot of things well. I’m still trying to figure out why Gravity is everybody’s number one. Past its technical brilliance and stomach-churning tension, the basics of the plot and script seem almost hokey to me.