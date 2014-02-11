Greta Gerwig lands the lead in CBS’ ‘How I Met Your Dad’

The TV pilot season is in its early casting phases, but we already have our first genuine shocker.
HitFix can confirm that indie film stalwart Greta Gerwig has landed the lead in CBS’ high profile “How I Met Your Mother” not-exactly-spinoff, somewhat discordantly titled “How I Met Your Dad.”
In the gender-inverted take on “HIMYM,” Gerwig will play Sally, described as “a female Peter Pan who has never grown up and has no idea of where she’s going in life.” The narrator of the story, Sally will eventually be professionally successful and find love, but she’s currently in an incompatible marriage of less than a year and trying to find her footing as a grown-up with the help of her brother, his husband and her best friend.
The pilot script was written by “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, with “Up All Night” scribe Emily Spivey.
Here’s where things get interesting: Gerwig will also be a producer on “How I Met Your Dad” and also will serve as a writer should the pilot go to series. That last part is slightly important since my understanding is that Gerwig has not been brought in to do a top-to-bottom rewrite or anything like that. But she will be a writer-producer if “HIMYD” makes it to air.
Like “How I Met Your Mother,” will be a multi-cam hybrid. The pilot will shoot in Los Angeles and production will move to New York City should it go to series.
Gerwig is coming off of a Golden Globe nomination for her lead performance in “Frances Ha,” which she also wrote with Noah Baumbach.
It’s not like the “Greenberg” and “Damsels in Distress” star has been avoiding TV. She does a voice for “China, IL” and she was one of the stars of HBO’s profile for “The Corrections.”
Y’all may know my feelings on “How I Met Your Mother,” which is currently limping off into the sunset, but you may not know that “Frances Ha” was one of my five favorite movies of last year. So I’m… conflicted.
And you? Thoughts? Opinions? I know you’ve got ’em.
similar, i guess, to mark duplass and the league…
Mike – Duplass has been entirely, at least officially, an actor-for-hire on “The League,” I believe. Obviously so much of the show is improvised that he’s informally wearing other hats, but he’s not officially a writer-producer.
-Daniel
Plus, The League wasn’t a spin-off from anything and has always been awesome, whereas I too have misgivings about HIMYD, which seems entirely unnecessary, even while Gerwig seems generally cool/good at her job(s).
“Sally will eventually be professionally successful and find love, but she’s currently in an incompatible marriage of less than a year and trying to find her footing as a grown-up with the help of her brother, his husband and her best friend.”
Wait, huh? Am I reading that wrong, or is it saying that she’s going to split with her husband (of which her marriage is “incompatible”), find love somewhere else, and the husband will still be part of the cast? If I’m right…. oy Bays and Thomas… Oy….
As for Gerwig, I’ve only seen her in that dreadful Arthur remake, and considering that is more likely to be the vein in which HIMYF will be made… I’m not going to hold my breath for her to be transcendent.
Evolution1085 – Yes. She is married at the start of the pilot and that husband is *not* the father of her future children. I genuinely don’t know the husband’s ongoing capacity on the show.
And watch “Frances Ha.” It may not give you hopes for HIMYD, but… Good movie.
-Daniel
evolution1085 – She is getting help from her brother and his husband it says so they are going to have a gay couple on the show. I’m sure the first husband will be in it early, but he won’t be helping his wife find love.
An odd casting, to say the least, but a good one. I just can’t picture her in a multi-camera stage set.
Tom – We’ll see if shooting in NYC lets them shoot out-and-about at *all* or if it’ll just be a stage set in a different location…
-Daniel
This show just got a lot more interesting.
I wonder if they’ll start sucking hard right out of the gate, or wait until season 3 to start phoning it in?
Acting is a JOB and no actor should ever be criticized for taking the chance of a steady paycheck or even doing something, that they might enjoy more than their critics.
Did you miss the writer-producer part?
This is vaguely encouraging.
They’re going to suck me in again. :(
Interesting. I guess? That’s quite a mix of voices in that writer’s room.
I liked her in “Damsels in Distress” even if I didn’t completely enjoy that movie but I think it just wasn’t my type of thing more than anything. I have yet to watch “Frances Ha” but I recently found out it’s on Netflix so I’m gonna get on that soon.
I was catching up on Justified tonight, so I missed this story initially breaking. Scanning through some of the despondent reactions on my Twitter timeline made for a funny read.
I love Frances Ha. I really wanted better things for her. Can’t she write and star in her own show on like, Showtime or something?
That’s exactly how I feel. I’ve really enjoyed her in everything I’ve seen her do, and this just makes me sad. I suppose she could elevate it, but I’d rather see her in more interesting stuff.
Gina – This is totally my guess, but she may figure, that enough people compared “Frances Ha” to “Girls” that if she went to premium cable and did her own thing, she’d have to deal with even more of those comparisons. So this way, she goes to network and she can maybe put her own stamp on something in a different format.
Also, the money on network TV is soooooooooooooo much better. If Gerwig is figuring that in exchange for five years on CBS, she could have the resources and freedom to make her own movies for the rest of her life? Well, that’s something. And working on Showtime wouldn’t let her do that.
-Daniel
I suppose it was just confusion on my part, but I still don’t understand why the move wasn’t to just set up Cristin Milioti’s story so it would work for an actual spinoff with her at the center? Upon first hearing the news, I (wrongly) assumed that this was the case, and as much as I’ve cooled on HIMYM and fear reboots and spinoffs in general, I was very optimistic about that. I’m sure there are actual reasons why they wouldn’t do it that way, but if it were possible, it seems like such a better move than what is detailed here. I like Gerwig enough and I also loved Frances Ha, but still not nearly as excited about it since understanding that it wouldn’t be Milioti’s journey — regardless of the fact that it would end with her meeting Ted because really, as HIMYM taught us, the spouse-meeting is not what this show is about despite the trappings.
Well, shit. I might actually have to watch this now.