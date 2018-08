Just because you star on one of the biggest hit television shows of the 21st century, doesn't mean you don't have the time to fangirl/fanboy out over other hit dramas. While gearing up for the new season of “Grey's Anatomy,” the cast took a moment to pose for this flawless “Orange is the New Black” cosplay.

I never knew I needed this crossover, but I must have it!

[Via Ellen Pompeo]