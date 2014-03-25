‘Grey’s Anatomy’ kicks Tessa Ferrer and Gaius Charles to the curb

So many changes at “Grey's Anatomy,” so little time to absorb them. Even as we're gearing up for the exit of Cristina (Sandra Oh), now comes word from The Hollywood Reporter that two cast regulars — Tessa Ferrer (Leah) and Gaius Charles (Shane) — won't be back for season 11. For fans of the show, this may or may not be considered bad news.
Chances are, most of us didn't get hooked on either one of these characters. Sure, Leah created a stir with her fling with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), while Shane almost killed a patient due to lack of sleep and possibly post traumatic stress. But as the weeks have passed, they've been increasingly shunted to the sidelines.
Their fellow residents Stephanie and Jo have been luckier, landing more easily relatable, A-story plotlines (Jo is in a rollercoaster relationships with Alex, while Stephanie was publicly dumped by Jackson in the worst way imaginable). Leah and Shane, on the other hand, have been pricklier. Leah's initial crush on Arizona took a dark turn when it became obsessive, and while she seems to have gained some perspective on her behavior in recent weeks, it may have come too late for viewers. Shane's bloated ego (and his affair with Cristina) weren't exactly cuddly, either.
As “Grey's Anatomy” has aged, the show has been merciless (and possibly rightfully so) in dumping new characters who haven't immediately clicked or had reached the end of their usefulness. Remember Reed and Charles from season 6? You can be forgiven for forgetting them (they were shot by Gary Clark), but another resident, April Kepner, stuck around. It's hard to envision the show today without Sarah Drew, who has become integral to the action at Grey Sloan Memorial.
It isn't just new characters who get the boot, either. Remember the plane crash? Losing Lexie and Mark wasn't easy, but it got eyeballs, plus it freed up some space for a new bundle of storylines, too. We won't even get into the whole Izzie/George/Preston thing, which was (as we all know) perhaps a little more complex than just a conversation in the writers' room.
I don't think there's going to be much crying for Leah and Shane (which is not to disparage Ferrer and Charles' performances, by the way). While viewers like complex, sometimes troubled characters, both of these residents may have been uncomfortably unlikable — a pompous workaholic and a neurotic, bitter ex — for a show that's been hugely effective at creating characters we recognize and root for. Here's to new romances, battles and, yes, characters. Even the spaghetti that doesn't stick on “Grey's” is usually pretty tasty, at least for a while.
Are you sad about losing Leah and Shane?
I’m surprised they didn’t write Shane off after he went crazy and basically killed Alex’s dad a few weeks ago. That was forgotten pretty quickly.
I’ve no idea what Leah has done on the show except for sleep with Arizona, and I’m glad they didn’t keep that going too long.
I hope they make Jason George a regular, just so they don’t have to write him off the show for a fourth or fifth time when he gets a pilot.
I think he’s doing the second season of Mistresses, so we may have to wait on Jason George a little while.
Never liked Shane so good riddance.
Leah I was indifferent towards.
These are the right two to heave go.
Jo is Lara Croft and was the naked nanny on Californication so I’m a fan.
Shane I liked but he pretty much has run his course between the ego and killing Alex’s dad.
Leah was never my fav and her single white female routine with Arizona only made her more unlikable.
To be honest, I can’t believe this shark jumper of a show is still on the air. I left it in the dust years ago. Are any of the originals still left other than Meredith and Derek?
>>”Are you sad about losing Leah and Shane?”<<
Hell to the No! Two down…
I can see a season14 for GA as long as Shonda Rhimes is still interested in writing those genius dialogues.
Shane, Leah, Stephanie and Jo storylines will end because they are not generating fan interest.
I think GA will go for more mature characters like around Jackson and Derrick’s age to push the drama
Shocked at Gaius Charles acting. It has been so sub par as this character. Cannot believe this is the same actor who made what seemed like a stereotype character on ‘Friday Night Lights’, so watchable. Maybe it was what he had to work with but just thought all his performances were weak…..
I was disappointed at losing Shane but not Leah.