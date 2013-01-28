Watch: Grizzly Bear’s ‘gun-shy’ video is a minor medical drama

File under “Do Not Try This At Home.” Brooklyn band Grizzly Bear work their way through various minor medical experiments, with their hair, skin, bllod, tears, sweat and nails in the latest video to arrive from their album “Shields.”

“gun-shy” was directed by Kris Moyes, who helmed that Sia video you really, really liked, for “Buttons.” I like his use of stop motion here, like a series of coordinated animated gifs, to a beat. The theme of renewel is there too, if you can shake the heeby-jeebies of acupunture and skin-shaving.

“The idea came from a question: if the creative energy of any living organism could be seen, what would it look like?” explains director Kris Moyes. “Ed, Daniel, T and Bear demonstrate where their creative energy is located by extracting their hair, nails, skin, sweat, tears and blood. This is an invitation for a very rare glimpse of what creative energy could look like on a molecular level, if it could be seen.”

Grizzly Bear just launched a new Tumblr, and are confirmed to play Coachella and the NYC Governor’s Ball this spring, jutting around their previously announced tour dates.