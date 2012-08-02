A-

Listen: Grizzly Bear’s straight-forward ‘Yet Again’ is a different taste of ‘Shields’

08.02.12 6 years ago

Grizzly Bear have released another new track from their new album “Shields,” which will be among the best-selling albums out in September. How is it a guarantee it’ll sell well? Listen to “Yet Again.”

While the first song the Brooklyn-based crew released had much more attack and more confrontation in its production, “Yet Again” has one of the best melodies I’ve heard yet from the quartet. It’s all washy and panned electrics, and that voice dreamily floating over tom-heavy drums. It’s catchy enough to attract new listeners, and has enough of an advanced arrangement and stacked harmony to satisfy longstanding fans.

And by longstanding, I mean since the band has started putting out material in 2004.

And this song may stick in my brain folds for another eight years.

“Shields” is out on Sept. 18, after Grizzly Bear have taken the “stage” on aircraft carrier Intrepid as part of Stephen Colbert’s StePhest Colbchella RocktAugustfest on Aug. 10. They’re scheduled to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sept. 24 and are currently scheduling other stops. Their last album was “Veckatimest,” in 2009.

