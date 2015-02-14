‘Guardians,’ ‘Grand Budapest’ big winners with Makeup and Hairstylists Guild

The Makeup and Hairstylists Guild is well-established on the circuit in the organization's second year of doling out top honors for hair and makeup work across the fields of film, television and theater. The 2015 ceremony Saturday night saw wins for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Birdman” and “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” among others.
At the Oscars, “Guardians” is up against “Foxcatcher” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The latter won a pair of prizes, as did “Guardians.”
Check out the full list of Makeup and Hairstylists Guild winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)
Best Contemporary Makeup
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Make-Up Artist: Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou
Best Period and/or Character Makeup
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Make-Up Artists: Frances Hannon and Julie Dartnell
Best Special Effects Makeup
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
Make-Up Artist: David White
Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Birdman”
Hair Stylists: Jerry Popolis and Kat Drazen
Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Hair Stylists: Frances Hannon and Julie Dartnell
(TV awards on the next page.)
TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Makeup
“Sons of Anarchy”
Make-Up Artists: Tracey Anderson, Michelle Garbin and Sabine Roller Taylor
Best Period and/or Character Makeup
“Downton Abbey”
Make-Up Artists: Magi Vaughan and Erika Ökvist
Best Special Makeup Effects
“The Walking Dead”
Make-Up Artists: Greg Nicotero and Jake Garber
Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Dancing with the Stars”
Hair Stylists: Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina and Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky
Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“Downton Abbey”
Hair Stylists: Magi Vaughan and Adam James Phillips
TELEVISION MINI-SERIES or MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (M.O.W)
Best Contemporary Makeup
“Fargo”
Make-Up Artists: Gail Kennedy and Joanne Preece
Best Period and/or Character Makeup
“American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash and Kim Ayers
Best Special Makeup Effects
“American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash and Christopher Nelson
Best Contemporary Hairstyling
“Sherlock”
Hair Stylists: Claire Pritchard-Jones and Sarah Astley-Hughes
Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling
“American Horror Story: Freak Show”
Hair Stylists: Monte C. Haught and Michelle Ceglia
COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Makeup
DIRECTV (“Less Attractive”)
Make-Up Artists: Scott Stoddard and Michael Ornelaz
Best Hairstylist
Progressive Commercial
Hair Stylist: Dian Bethune Coble
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)
Best Makeup
“Kinky Boots”
Make-Up Artist: Sarah B. Wolfe
Best Hairstyling
“Motown The Musical,” National Tour
Hair Stylist: Brandon Bolton
SPECIAL AWARDS
Distinguished Artisan Award
Guillermo del Toro
Lifetime Achievement Award
Rick Baker
Kathryn Blondell
Awesome wins for Guardians of the Galaxy! Hope it takes home the Oscar for best Makeup and Hairstyling. I wouldn’t mind if Grand Budapest wins though. I just prefer Guardians to take home the award than Grand Budapest.