‘Guardians,’ ‘Grand Budapest’ big winners with Makeup and Hairstylists Guild

The Makeup and Hairstylists Guild is well-established on the circuit in the organization's second year of doling out top honors for hair and makeup work across the fields of film, television and theater. The 2015 ceremony Saturday night saw wins for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Birdman” and “American Horror Story: Freak Show,” among others.

At the Oscars, “Guardians” is up against “Foxcatcher” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The latter won a pair of prizes, as did “Guardians.”

Check out the full list of Makeup and Hairstylists Guild winners below, nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Make-Up Artist: Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Make-Up Artists: Frances Hannon and Julie Dartnell

Best Special Effects Makeup

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Make-Up Artist: David White

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Birdman”

Hair Stylists: Jerry Popolis and Kat Drazen

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Hair Stylists: Frances Hannon and Julie Dartnell

(TV awards on the next page.)

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Sons of Anarchy”

Make-Up Artists: Tracey Anderson, Michelle Garbin and Sabine Roller Taylor

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Downton Abbey”

Make-Up Artists: Magi Vaughan and Erika Ökvist

Best Special Makeup Effects

“The Walking Dead”

Make-Up Artists: Greg Nicotero and Jake Garber

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Hair Stylists: Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina and Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Downton Abbey”

Hair Stylists: Magi Vaughan and Adam James Phillips

TELEVISION MINI-SERIES or MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (M.O.W)

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Fargo”

Make-Up Artists: Gail Kennedy and Joanne Preece

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash and Kim Ayers

Best Special Makeup Effects

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash and Christopher Nelson

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Sherlock”

Hair Stylists: Claire Pritchard-Jones and Sarah Astley-Hughes

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Hair Stylists: Monte C. Haught and Michelle Ceglia

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Makeup

DIRECTV (“Less Attractive”)

Make-Up Artists: Scott Stoddard and Michael Ornelaz

Best Hairstylist

Progressive Commercial

Hair Stylist: Dian Bethune Coble

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Makeup

“Kinky Boots”

Make-Up Artist: Sarah B. Wolfe

Best Hairstyling

“Motown The Musical,” National Tour

Hair Stylist: Brandon Bolton

SPECIAL AWARDS

Distinguished Artisan Award

Guillermo del Toro

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rick Baker

Kathryn Blondell