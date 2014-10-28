‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ sets release date

Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” will be crashing into theaters in 2017.

Writer-director James Gunn revealed the release date of the highly-anticipated sequel at a special Marvel press event in Hollywood today. The sequel will be in theaters May 5, 2017 — more than two months ahead of the previously announced date of July 28, 2017.

For now, the month is relatively clear of other major releases, although “Terminator: Genisys 2” is tentatively scheduled for May 19, 2017. Meanwhile, DC Comics and Warner Bros. will release “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League Part I” at some point in 2017 as well.

Here's the official “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” logo:

Led by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, “Guardians” also stars Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.