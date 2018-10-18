‘Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 3’ Has A Festive Working Title And Reported Production Start Date

10.18.18 2 hours ago

MARVEL

James Gunn is out. Dave Bautista wants to be out (even if it means transferring to Suicide Squad). But the extremely-profitable show must go on, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is trudging forward with Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. The third installment in the Guardians series is director-less, after Gunn was fired for “offensive attitudes and statements” made on his Twitter, and while production is currently on hold, a working title for the film has been discovered.

According to a new listing from Production Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is listed under the working title of Hot Christmas. (Via)

Working titles are generally meaningless or inside-baseball jokes — The Dark Knight was Rory’s First Kiss, while Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets went by the Bruce Springsteen song, Incident on 57th Street — but I hope that’s not the case with Hot Christmas. Marvel fans are making a big deal out of Captain Marvel being set in the 1990s (even though we don’t hear a single Counting Crows song in the trailer), but you know what’s even better than Brie Larson in a Nine Inch Nails shirt? An MCU Christmas movie. Maybe the future-Vol. 3 director can convince Bautista to stay if Drax gets to play Santa.

Production on Guardians 3 is expected to begin in February 2021.

(Via Comic Book)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSGuardians of the Galaxyguardians of the galaxy 3Marvel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP