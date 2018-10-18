MARVEL

James Gunn is out. Dave Bautista wants to be out (even if it means transferring to Suicide Squad). But the extremely-profitable show must go on, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is trudging forward with Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. The third installment in the Guardians series is director-less, after Gunn was fired for “offensive attitudes and statements” made on his Twitter, and while production is currently on hold, a working title for the film has been discovered.

According to a new listing from Production Weekly, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 is listed under the working title of Hot Christmas. (Via)

Working titles are generally meaningless or inside-baseball jokes — The Dark Knight was Rory’s First Kiss, while Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets went by the Bruce Springsteen song, Incident on 57th Street — but I hope that’s not the case with Hot Christmas. Marvel fans are making a big deal out of Captain Marvel being set in the 1990s (even though we don’t hear a single Counting Crows song in the trailer), but you know what’s even better than Brie Larson in a Nine Inch Nails shirt? An MCU Christmas movie. Maybe the future-Vol. 3 director can convince Bautista to stay if Drax gets to play Santa.

Production on Guardians 3 is expected to begin in February 2021.

(Via Comic Book)