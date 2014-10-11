‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ animated series coming to our galaxy

#Bradley Cooper #Stan Lee #Vin Diesel #Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
10.11.14 4 years ago

“Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy” was just the beginning for Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot.

The gang will reunite for an upcoming animated TV series on Disney XD.

The series will premiere sometime in 2015. Marvel unveiled the news at New York Comic-Con.

Produced by Marvel Television, the series will feature Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Gamora and Drax the Destroyer, but they'll likely be voiced by newcomers. 

“The movie and franchise quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. We're looking forward to working with the great team at Marvel Television to deliver an engaging animated series that fans can enjoy each week,” Disney XD's Marc Buhaj said in a press release.

“This is a very exciting time for the Marvel Animation Studio as we get to explore the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe by developing the first-ever 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' animated series,” added Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb. “After starring in the biggest movie of 2014, everyone wants more of Star-Lord and his crew – now they'll get it.”

