‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ deleted scene pits Zoe Saldana’s Gamora against her sister

Sibling rivalry has never been uglier than when it comes to Gamora and Nebula in Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Marvel's comic space opera flies to DVD and Blu-ray in December, and will feature a number of deleted scenes, including one in which the adopted daughters of Thanos, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), trade zingers and body blows.

The scene, which debuted on EW.com, was originally included early in the film's running time, and points to the increasing friction between the two sisters.

Watch it here.

“Guardians” also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Glenn Close, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. A sequel is slated for 2017.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray December 9.