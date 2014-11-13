‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ deleted scene pits Zoe Saldana’s Gamora against her sister

#Bradley Cooper #Vin Diesel #Chris Pratt #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
11.13.14 4 years ago

Sibling rivalry has never been uglier than when it comes to Gamora and Nebula in Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Marvel's comic space opera flies to DVD and Blu-ray in December, and will feature a number of deleted scenes, including one in which the adopted daughters of Thanos, Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), trade zingers and body blows. 

The scene, which debuted on EW.com, was originally included early in the film's running time, and points to the increasing friction between the two sisters. 

Watch it here

“Guardians” also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Glenn Close, and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. A sequel is slated for 2017.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray December 9.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Vin Diesel#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSAge of UltronBRADLEY COOPERCHRIS PRATTDavid BautistaGLENN CLOSEGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES GUNNJOHN C. REILLYKAREN GILLANMarvelSTARLORDTHE AVENGERSVIN DIESELZOE SALDANA

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP