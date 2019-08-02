The Elusive Final ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Easter Egg Has Been ‘Partially’ Discovered

08.02.19

It’s been five years since Guardians of the Galaxy, and the ragtag group of SPACE MISCHIEFS have popped up in Guardians, Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, but there’s still one Easter egg from the original film that hasn’t been discovered. Many have tried to find it; all have failed, or as writer-director James Gunn once tweeted after someone thought they had located it, “Ok this is an actual Easter egg that hasn’t been found but it is not THE Easter egg. That said, I think you deserve a No-Prize AND it shows there are still Easter eggs to be found in the #GotG films, despite the doubters.”

But Gunn, who was reinstated for a third Guardians movie after being fired, did reveal that the Easter Egg has been “partially” discovered. On Thursday, he tweeted, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 was released FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY! Happy Birthday to us!” to which a follower asked, “And is that mystery Easter Egg STILL not discovered?” Gunn’s response: “It’s been PARTIALLY discovered. Partially correctly and partially incorrectly. You know who you are.”

This guy thinks it’s him.

