‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Get your best look yet at villains Korath, Ronan and Nebula

(CBR) At this point, moviegoers have been treated to enough sneak peeks of Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy” that Star Lord, Rocket Raccoon and the rest of the group of reluctant heroes is already on their way to becoming household names. The villainous half of the equation, though — not so much. Though the movie's antagonists have each appeared in several clips and trailers for the anticipated film, there's a good chance the majority of the public primed to see Disney's first foray into the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has no clue, really, who the Guardians are set to go up against.

Now, it's time to bring on the bad guys. The latest cover of “Empire” features what is probably the best look at director James Gunn's trio of space-faring villains. From left to right, we have Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou), Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) — and they look ready to throw down with the Guardians.

Directed by James Gunn and releasing August 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” also stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, and John C. Reilly.