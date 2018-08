To celebrate the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy” on Blu-Ray, Screen Junkies put out their Honest Trailer for the hottest movie of 2014.

Ponder questions like “Is it stealing if you”re recycling characters from yourself?” and “Why are there so many alien species that evolved with blue skin?” Watch as a company drunk on their own power and box office returns gambles everything on a sentient tree and talking genetically modified raccoon.