‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trailer promises lots of big weird outer space fun

It is entirely fine with me if I spend much of 2014 writing articles about a gun-toting space raccoon.
James Gunn’s “Guardians Of The Galaxy” is not so much a radical reinvention of what Marvel Studios has been doing so far as it is a very smart way of them broadening their palette. In many ways, this is the same sort of heroic journey that their other characters have been on in film after film, but it takes place in a very different kind of world, and it brings in all sorts of new ideas that should give the entire Marvel movie universe a major shot in the arm.
The funny part of this trailer is that it’s essentially the same as the footage that was shown at Comic-Con a mere ten days or so into the shoot. It’s a lot slicker now, but everything up through the last big barrage of quick shots is cut the same, and the structure is identical.
Makes perfect sense, though. This is a near-perfect way to introduce the characters to an audience. By putting them each in front of the two Nova Corps officers played by Serafinowicz and John C. Reilly and having them run down each person’s background, it allows the filmmakers to tell you flat out who they are. The one thing to keep in mind is that there’s not actually an equivalent scene in the film. When they’re first booked into the prison, they are not yet a team, and they are not called the Guardians Of The Galaxy at that point. That one bit was created specifically for the Comic-Con footage, and then carried over for the trailer.
The film is about how these five people ultimately have to become a team and how they learn to work together. They couldn’t be more different at first, with the only two of them who have any bond at first being Rocket Raccoon and Groot. I love the reference in the trailer to how Rocket keeps Groot as a “house pet.” There is something so weird about the little furry guy “keeping” the giant plant guy. I got the sense on the set of the film that it’s more of a very close friendship, the two of them recognizing something in one another, and I love that we see a few quick glimpses here of the two of them in action as a team.
All of this is still just pre-amble, which is appropriate since it’s still only February and we won’t see this until August. But, man, as first trailers go, this is about as confident as they get, and I think the level of polish on this between when we first saw the footage and now is a good indicator of just how gorgeous it’s going to be when it finally hits theaters.
“Guardians Of The Galaxy” takes flight on August 1, 2014.
Maybe it’s because I’m partial to Karen Gillan (as I know you are too, Drew) but she looks absolutely awesome as Nebula.
Someone at marvel advertising really likes nine inch nails. Makes me look forward to this even more (if that’s possible)
Tomar Rae and Kiliwog say hello…from 2011. Just sayin’.
The script and film was a piece of SHIT, CLS.
Berlanti couldn’t have gottent the character of Hal Jordan more wrong than if he tried.
HOW do you fuck up “superpowered space cop???”
By doing as DC/Warners have done this whole time, even with The Dark Knight and Man of Steel:
By refusing to fully embrace the comic book nature of your superheros and the world(s) they inhabit.
Marvel doesn’t flinch when they make a film about the God of Thunder.
DC/Warners keeps on flinching… even when the movies are good.
Green Lantern was a piece of shit because Berlanti had no clue what made Hal Jordan special.
He NEVER runs from a fight, he NEVER runs from a challenge.
During his time on Oa, he would’ve taken the punishment doled-out by the human-phobe aliens and then asked for more out of spite.
Instead of running away with his internal “pain” like a bitch, he would’ve EARNED Sinestro’s respect by taking his shit, and then kicking his ass.
That film should’ve written itself. All they had to do was copy the Foley-Mayo relationship from An Officer and a Gentleman.
I’m completely fucking serious about that. Sinesto is Foley and Jordan is Mayo.
Copy that relationship, steal from it, whatever.
THAT should have been the Green Lantern film.
I love everything about Arrow, but fuck Greg Berlanti for making Hal Jordan, the best pre-New 52 DC superhero, into a whiny, quippy bitch.
Matt, dude – I love your posts. But this is *so* non-sequitur…
Try again?
@Ungruntled
Whatever. That movie is a ways off. Lets wait until some footage or pictures comes out before writing it off.
This just looks so good. This is going to be one of those trailers I am going to watch so much.
Again, Marvel’s casting is their key strength I think. I really wasn’t convinced when I looked up Chris Pratt but he looks great here. I don’t know how big their roles are going to be, but John C Reilly and Peter Serafinowicz are great left-field additions too.
I’m really looking forward to this but I’m a fanboy. I’m not sure that trailer did anything to entice the mainstream moviegoer that Marvel has been so good at winning over the past few years. It definitely emphasized comedy over action and the comedy was only luke-warm funny. I hope that later trailers feature more action and also give Rocket some lines of dialogue so the market audience out there will get what an audacious character that he he is — that he’s not some mute pet. Bradley Cooper may not have recorded his dialogue yet, but hopefully by trailer 2 or 3 he will have.
Not only am I not a Marvel fanboy, I have been watching this movie develop with a cynical detachment. I was convinced this was going to be Marvel’s first serious misstep.
Having seen the trailer, I am hopeful that I was wrong. I get a Hellboy vibe from it (which may or may not bode well for it as a franchise), but also I love the sci-fi look of it. It’s reeling this average moviegoer in little by little.
One of my favorite things about this trailer, other than it’s awesome use of “Hooked on a Feeling” is how that first bit with Star Lord seems to play up how these guys aren’t too well known to the general public.
“Who are you?”
“Star Lord.”
“Who?”
“Star Lord, man.”
Loved Gunn’s “Super,” and very much a fan of “Slither.” I can’t wait to see this.
Alright, as someone who has no background knowledge of this story or those characters, I’m sold.
But… but why is it every humanoid female badass has to be this reed-thin size 0? If their badassery comes from wielding a long-range weapon, maybe, but up close they never actually look like they can hold their own in a fight. Black Widow keeps herself covered up, so there’s at least the illusion that there’s muscles underneath the catsuit, but Gamora here is bare-armed and so obviously just a skinny little twig. I just don’t buy it. Won’t stop me from my overall enjoyment of the movie, I’m sure! I just think it’s a shame. Also, she looks too uniformly green. I feel like that skin would be mocked on Face Off. The only time I’ve seen natural, well-blended green skin tones was oddly enough in Wicked. I could use a little more subtlety.
(Yes, yes, I know. Raccoon with a machine gun, why do I want subtlety? Still.)
Alien species = Super Strength while still looking like she couldn’t bench press a carrot, the perks of a medium where every woman is drawn with massive boobage whether they’re from Earth or the other side of the galaxy.
I agree with your general sentiment re the portrayal of female comic book characters, but from the Hitfix breakdown of the trailer (from her lineup bio I think) it says “Gamora has cybernetic appendages, ocular and respiratory implants, and an enhanced neurological system. Basically, she’s a cyborg”. I think that explains the strength.
So I was coerced into watching Mortal Kombat. I don’t remember names, but one of the funniest moments was when a woman with NO muscle tone whatsoever – was strangling a guy w/ her legs — w/ a close-up that went squishy, squish, squish. *chuckle*
As for overall badassery and size — speed and agility can take down bulk any day. Most big guys are relatively weak, it’s just that we tend to buy into mass equals strength. It does not, necessarily. Of course, mass coupled with momentum is a force to contend with — but that is easily um, side-stepped…
But yeah, looking at the Gamora arms, they are flaccid. That’s not ‘twigginess’ per se though… Bruce Lee could be considered a kind of twig unto himself!
Vincennes – Thanks. Was not aware of that. If that’s true, then ok. Still a trend I wish could be overcome, though. I think the problem is that we’ll just never see an actress’s muscles unless she’s stick thin, since any extra weight smooths them out. That’s just our gender. Probably why the new Wonder Woman is stick thin too. While I’d love to see an actress actually *try* to bulk up for a fighting role, just once, I don’t have high hopes.
Mega — extra weight does not ‘smooth’ tone out! Either one is conditioned, or not…
It usually goes to boobs, thighs, and butt instead. Don’t that suck?
I agree totally that female fighters in films should have more muscles. Yes Bruce Lee was lean but he was clearly strong and sinewy. I really liked the german actress that played the kryptonian villainess in Superman. She was no bodybuilder but she looked athletic. But I guess in the end the character is most important, Wolverine should have been a short guy but Jackman sure plays him well. Most leading lady material is slender. And Zoe does look very exotic in green.
Hooked on a Feeling. Respect. I think that was a good choice.
Drew,
I think you misheard, or maybe I did:
I’m pretty sure Reilly says, “House PLANT,” not pet.
It’s funnier if he says plant, don’t you think?
I have a feeling that Blue Swede’s, “Hooked On A Feeling” is going to become very popular again.
@Matt,
I like Green Lantern for all it’s problems and shit but that doesn’t change the fact that this meme of “DC’s afraid of their characters vs. Marvel Studios introduces a gun touting raccoon” doesn’t hold water at all when in 2011, DC put on screen a talking fish and a hulking alien hog on the big screen.
Again, just saying.
You know what sucks? I realized this when I watched the GOTG trailer: We should’ve had a NEW GODS movie by now. And we’ll probably never get it.
Oh sure Darkseid will get shoehorned into JUSTICE LEAGUE but that’s about it.
Well, this explains a lot about why Chris Pratt and Serafinowicz were so good together in the “Parks & Rec” season premiere…and together in London at all. Synergy!
I’m ALL for good sci-fi coming back to cineplexes, and the fact that this is Marvel makes it even better. Rocket doesn’t look lame, but Benicio does. Oh well.
I don’t know! Call me a cynic, but I wasn’t expecting a comedy, which is what this film looks like it’s going to be! I was hoping for a kick ass sci-if movie, not a comedy! Hope I’m wrong! Feels like the Fifth Element in tone, and I hated that movie! I know Fifth has its fans, but I am definitely not one of them!
I think people are jumping the gun in calling it a comedy. The trailer may be playing up the humor in the story, but it is still an action flick. (I could imagine a “Raiders of the Lost Ark” trailer where they just cherry pick the funny moments.)
Every Marvel Studios release has been an acion picture, with humor and one-liners.
I read fan theory once that MS basically produce 1980s action movies, just with CGI and superheroes. And you know, that actually makes sense. (With IRON MAN 3 basically streaking butt naked about that fact.)
So under this theory, what is GOTG? Who knows…maybe BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA in outer space?
(Chris Pratt in that trailer gives me the vibe of a guy who fancies himself Han Solo, but he’s actually Jack Burton.)
I think that the streak of humour in Marvel’s movies is one of their strengths. In this case though, I imagine they’re emphasising the humour to acknowledge the general outlandishness of the premise, and also to make it that bit more accessible to non-fans.