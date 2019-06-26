MARVEL

Avengers: Endgame ends with (this is usually the point where I’d include a spoiler warning, but the movie’s been out for three months and has made over $2.7 billion at the box office; you’ve seen it) Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy. But will he still be with Star-Lord, Groot, and the gang when Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 comes out? Chris Hemsworth sure hopes so, telling Cinema Blend that “I’ll work with any of those guys,” but nothing is official; as Marvel Comics writer Jim Starlin noted, “[Thor] wasn’t in the situation when James Gunn wrote his script for that particular movie.” Even the Men in Black: International star doesn’t “know when or if they’re shooting” GotG, Vol. 3.

Well, the “when” is still unknown, but there’s no question about “if” — a third Guardians is coming out, with director and writer James Gunn back in tow.

Gunn recently took some time off from The Suicide Squad to respond to a concern among fans: that Vol. 3 would be called Asgardians of the Galaxy. It’s not only Thor’s cute nickname for himself and the Guardians, it’s also the name of a comic book series from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Matteo Lolli. But, as Gunn made perfectly clear on Instagram, it won’t be the title of the next film.

INSTAGRAM

“Don’t worry,” Gunn wrote in response to direct messages he received from fans demanding Vol. 3 not be called Asgardians of the Galaxy. Fair enough. It will probably have a way more interesting and clever title, anyway, something like… Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. The MCU has done it again!

(Via Digital Spy)