Marvel Studios

While promoting her directorial debut, The Party’s Just Beginning (which she also wrote), Karen Gillan (who plays Nebula for Marvel) was asked to give an update about Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. You know the deal: James Gunn was fired over bad tweets, production was put on hold, cast members threatened to quit, etc. But Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 — working title: Hot Christmas — has a reported production start date, and Gillan said there’s “a script in existence.”

“Our director won’t be with us any longer, but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” the Doctor Who actress told People. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out], but there’s a script in existence.” She added, “I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything.”

Despite Gunn being canned, Disney has “every intention of using the script that [James] wrote,” according to his brother Sean, who plays Kraglin in the Guardians films. It’s apparently an emotional story, too. SlashFilm’s Peter Sciretta’s cryptically tweeted, “If I had somehow talked to two separate people, who somehow read James Gunn’s Guardians 3 script, and both told me that it made them cry, I probably wouldn’t be able to say any more.”

Hm, maybe they read the Mary Poppins Returns script instead…

(Via People)