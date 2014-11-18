‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Vin Diesel says ‘I am Groot’ in 15 languages

11.18.14

Vin Diesel says exactly three words in Marvel's hit “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but people allover the world never get tired of hearing them. 

We've already heard Diesel say “I am Groot” in a measly five languages, but now your entertainment will to be tripled as Marvel has released a new video translating the key phrase into no less than fifteen different tongues. 

The clip also spells out the phrase in each respective language, so you can learn such disparate languages as Hungarian, Italian and Japanese. It does not include Klingon, Elvish or Esperanto

Watch it here:

Directed by James Gunn, “Guardians” also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, David Bautista, Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is available on various digital platforms, and arrives on DVD and Blu-ray December 9.

In which language does “I am Groot” sound the best?

