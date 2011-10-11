Guess what unexpected audience loves ‘Like Crazy’?

A funny thing happened on the way to awards season for Paramount Pictures’ Sundance pick-up “Like Crazy,” it found a surprising new audience.
When the Drake Doremus film debuted at Sundance this past January it immediately developed a passionate following, but because the story centers on the love affair between two early twentysomething college students (Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones) it was assumed the story would mostly play to an under 25 audience (well, maybe under 35). And, that’s whether it’s screening for the general public or for the Oscar crowd mind you. Of course, as any studio awards consultant will tell you, if you want to play a serious dent in the awards game you need to lock in a, well, more “mature” audience. So, beginning in Sept., distributor Paramount Pictures dipped a toe into the water by including “Like Crazy” in Charles Aidikoff’s Sunday matinee’s series. Aidikoff is the 96-year-old owner of the Beverly Hills screening room that’s a staple for a number of distributors, such as the Weinstein Company, who use it for press and media screenings. On this Sept. day, 85 friends and family of Aidikoff (with a median age of 75) showed up for a theater that has only 57 permanent seats. Like audiences at Sundance and Toronto, the older folks “loved” the movie. It seemed that the cinematic love affair hit a chord with the crowd with personal diaries of life experience on love and longing. At a reception afterward, a Paramount rep noted, “A lot of remembering of those very first feelings of love and longing. Lots of sharing of stories. So sweet to witness.”
Curious at the response, Paramount decided to hold a screening in the Valley two weeks later and invited a good number of industry and Academy members. Doremus, Yelchin and Jones were all in attendance. The reaction was again, “euphoric.” Wanting to make sure these reactiosn really weren’t anomalies the studio had yet another “older” screening the following week without the talent on hand. Surprise, more “crazy good reactions.” In fact, this industry response has convinced the studio to expand its general release strategy toward an older audiences they weren’t expecting. Whether that will work for opening weekend remains to be seen, but it could be the key to great word of mouth for the romance.
Granted, moviegoers of any age appreciate and fall for quality films of all kinds whether it’s “Avatar,” “Black Swan,” “True Grit” or “The King’s Speech.” But the idea that older members of the Academy would become believers in the indie styled “Crazy” should put other studios on notice that the picture just isn’t a Felicity Jones for best actress play. Honestly, I’m not that surprised. I raved about the film after attending its Sundance world premiere and, yes, I’m certainly over 35 (sigh). There is no reason why the picture shouldn’t appeal to anyone looking for a powerful and realistic love story.
Moreover, the biggest take away from this industry tidbit? if your boyfriend or girlfriend won’t go see “Crazy” with you when it opens later this month, perhaps its worth asking mom or dad.
“Like Crazy” opens in limited release on Oct. 28.
I’m a twentysomething and I hated ‘Like Crazy’. Weird.
I hope it’s just bad marketing, but the trailer comes across as super-pretentious. Plus it’s really hard to sympathize with the couple’s situation when Jones’ character point-blank says something along the lines of, “I don’t care that I’ll get in trouble because my visa’s expired,” and they’re suddenly SHOCKED that she won’t be able to come to America anymore.
Granted, I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I may be way off base. I’m trying to keep in mind that lots of people have said great things about it.
I’m 24 and wanted to slap those pretentious, boring characters.
So you’re hearing old people loved the film…from the studio? What a shock.
I only wanna see this film because i’m a tremendous fan of Anton yelchin; the rest of cast involved i don´t care at all.
I’m 32 and I didn’t enjoy Like Crazy. When it ended, the old people I saw it with were pissed. One middle-aged woman said she wanted her money back and would have thrown popcorn at the screen if she’d had any. Considering the raves out of Sundance, I was disappointed.
Paul, I’m wondering if I was at the same screening. This one old lady said REALLY LOUD on her way out: “That was the biggest piece of shit I’ve ever seen!”
Simply the most boring film I have ever scene, not amazed to read recently that the director copied scene for scene his own life with some random girl. I just wish he’d had a more interesting life to copy .
Well, I’m 52 so I guess that makes me older and I fell in love with this movie when I saw it recently at a screening. My guest was 73 (my Dad!) and he loved it as well, so I’d have to say this assessment makes sense to me. When I saw the trailer, it didn’t hold much allure for me though, so it feels like it’s being marketed to someone other than my demographic, but seeing it was a delightful surprise. The two lead actors were outstanding, as was the rest of the ensemble. My Dad said he can’t remember the last time a movie made him cry, the emotions just hit hard for him. What can I say? Maybe we “geriatrics” just have a different take on things because you young folks didn’t seem to get it. I would highly recommend the film and think audiences of many ages will find something true and meaningful in the story and the performances.