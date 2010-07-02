Guess who will top next week’s Billboard 200 in our chart preview?

It”s beginning to look like Eminem”s world and we just live in it. “Recovery,” which sold 741,000 this week, will handily top next week”s Billboard 200.

“Recovery” should move around 340,000 copies, meaning it tops 1 million sold in two weeks. That”s an astonishing feat for anyone, but all the more so in these days of plummeting sales.

One only has to look at the rest of Hits Daily Double”s chart prediction to see how bleak it is if your name isn”t Marshall Mathers or Drake, whose former chart-topper “Thank Me Later” stays in No. 2 with predicted sales of around 125,000.

The highest debut next week looks to be The-Dream”s “Love King,” which will come in at No. 3 with sales of around 60,000, although the “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack may push it to No. 4. The only other title to bow in the top 10 will likely be 3Oh!3″s “Streets of Gold,” with around 40,000 sold.

Miley Cyrus”s “Can”t Be Tamed,” which came in at No. 3 this week drops to No. 7 and sales of around 40,000.