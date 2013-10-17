Guillermo del Toro writing ‘Pacific Rim 2’ in hopes of getting the green light

While “Pacific Rim 2” has never been a given since the film opened to mixed reviews and decent numbers last summer, Guillermo del Toro wants to make it happen.

Del Toro and co-writer Travis Beacham are working on a script, with the hopes that the sequel gets the greenlight from Warner Bros. The $200 million film barely broke $100 million in the U.S., but scored over $400 million worldwide, putting it in the black.

“We are writing the sequel,” del Toro told IGN. “Travis Beacham and I are writing, so that is active. The decision to green light or not, that”s definitely above my pay rate.”

“To me, what was beautiful and flattering was how people saw the movie not once or twice but three, four times or more,” he added. “People that love it, love it with great passion. So I would love to continue telling stories about that world.”

Meanwhile, the ever-busy del Toro has a number of other projects lined up.

He’s currently working on “Crimson Peak” with “The Avengers” star Tom Hiddleston in the lead, and still has deals in place to make new versions of “Frankenstein” and “Pinocchio.”

As far as “Pinocchio,” del Toro says, “We have a large part of the financing in place. One of the partners we had simply stopped making films. We are looking for a new partner, and hopefully it will happen. It”s always serendipity, which project happens and which one doesn”t.”

The future of “Frankenstein” looks even less certain.

“I hope it does, in the right way and the right moment,” del Toro says when asked if “Frankenstein” will get made. “Every time I get with Universal, we talk about doing it, and then for whatever reason something else takes over.”

Del Toro is also signed to make a new adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-5,” but time will tell if that gets off the ground.