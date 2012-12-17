Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ cast suits up for monster mayhem in brand-new images

If the world has to end, it might as well be at the hands (fangs?) of a horde of giant alien monsters.

At least that’s the scenario in director Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim,” in which a crack team of soldiers pilot massive robots in a battle to the death against enormous man-eating beasts that mysteriously rise from the Earth’s oceans.

To give audiences another taste of the upcoming summer spectacle, Warner Bros. has just released several new images from the film featuring cast members Idris Elba (“Prometheus”), Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) as they prepare to save the human race from certain extinction.

Check out all the images below, then let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film when it hits theaters on July 12.