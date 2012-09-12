Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ getting 3D post-conversion

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” is getting a makeover.

Warner Bros. will be post-converting the director’s upcoming robots-and-monsters sci-fi flick to 3D, a decision that came down despite the director’s stated resistance to the format during production. In a nutshell, Del Toro had said he believed 3D would give him less control over the effect of the film’s action sequences on the audience – though clearly his protests fell on deaf ears at the studio.

The post-conversion process is not expected to affect the film’s July 12, 2013 opening date.

Here’s the official synopsis:

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity”s resources for years on end. To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju. On the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes – a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi) – who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind”s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

“Pacific Rim” also stars Idris Elba, Charlie Day and Ron Perlman, among others. The film, Legendary Pictures’ first wholly in-house production, has a reported price tag of $200 million, which likely contributed to distributor Warner Bros.’ decision to post-convert.

Sound off with your thoughts on the 3D conversion below. Is Warner Bros. out of line?