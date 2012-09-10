Guns N’ Roses, Jack White headlining Neil Young’s Bridge School benefit




Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit Concert this year boasts an array of rock, with Jack White and Guns N’ Roses leading the charge. The Flaming Lips, Sarah McLachlan, Foster the People, Lucinda Williams, Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers, k.d. lang & the Siss Boom Bang and Gary Clark Jr. are also on tap.

The two-day charity event runs over the weekend of Oct. 20 and 21, and features all of its performing acts in an acoustic setup — which will prove to be interesting for Guns N’ Roses and their fans.

Regardless, tickets go on sale on Sept. 14, at the end of this week, for the Mountain View, Calif.-based concert. It will be held once again at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

GnR and White join an esteemed list of Bridge School Benefit alumni, including Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Elton John, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Metallica, Lou Reed, Brian Wilson and R.E.M. Young and his wife Pegi perform every year.

The Bridge School is non-profit school that serves people with severe linguistic and physical impairments and helps to integrate them into mainstream society.

