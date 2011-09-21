Guns N’ Roses touring the U.S. for the first time in five years

Guns N” Roses will play its first full U.S. tour in five years starting Oct. 28 in Orlando. A few dates had been announced here and there, but today we got confirmation of the cities (and some venues) on the arena tour.

The line-up is Axl Rose, guitarist DJ Ashba, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, bassist Tommy Stinson, guitarist Richard Fortus, guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, keyboardist Chris Pitman and drummer Frank Ferrer.

The press announcement screams that the band will play “all its hits,” which is a good thing since we”ve had no new music since 2008 “Chinese Democracy,” which yielded zero hits, unless you want to count minor mainstream rock track chart successes “Chinese Democracy” and “Better.”

The U.S. tour follows intensive touring in 2010, when the band played more than 70 shows in over 30 countries. Before GNR hits Orlando, they”ll play the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janiero Oct. 2, as well as throughout South America and Mexico.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Guns N” Roses” birth. While we”d never say never on a reunion tour since the power of money can do strange things to people, we”d put the odds of an “Appetite For Destruction” -era GNR reunion at about .000000000001%.

Guns N’ Roses developing tour schedule:

Oct 28 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center Arena

Oct 29 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

Oct 31 Greenville, SC @ Bi-Lo Center Arena

Nov 2 Atlanta, GA @ Phillips Arena

Houston, TX

Nov 5 Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavillion

Omaha, NE

Tulsa, OK

Nov 12 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center Arena

Nov 13 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center Arena

Chicago, IL @ All State Arena

East Rutherford, NJ

Hartford, CT

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Worcester, MA

Camden, NJ

Detroit, MI

Cincinnati, OH

Nashville, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Denver, CO

