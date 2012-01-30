Guns N’ Roses set dates for short Northeast club tour

Guns N” Roses will embark on a series of intimate shows in February, including three dates in New York clubs, one of which leader Axl Rose hasn”t played in 24 years.

The tour, timed with Fashion Week according to the press release, starts Feb. 10 at New York”s Roseland Ballroom, before moving to Terminal 5 on Feb. 12 and then Webster Hall on Feb. 15. When Rose last played the Webster Hall for an MTV concert special, it was still called The Ritz and will return to that name for the gig.

Below are the confirmed shows, but it sounds like more may be added. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31.  The current line-up of Guns N” Roses is Axl Rose, DJ Ashba (guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), Tommy Stinson (bass), Richard Fortus (guitar), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (guitar), Chris Pitman (keyboards) and Frank Ferrer (drums).

The original line-up of Guns N” Roses will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 on Cleveland. No word on how many of the members, such as Slash, Steve Adler and Izzy Stradlin will join Rose for the ceremony.

Tour Dates

February 10  Roseland Ballroom            New York, NY
February 12  Terminal 5                       New York, NY
February 15  The Ritz (Webster Hall)      New York, NY
February 19  House of Blues                 Chicago, IL
February 23  The Fillmore                     Silver Spring, MD
February 24  House of Blues                 Atlantic City, NJ

