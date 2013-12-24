Guy Lodge’s top 25 films of 2013: #25-11

Tomorrow, because it’s December 25 and nobody typically has much going on that day, I will finally reveal my top 10 films of 2013. And with the final draft of the list having sat in my head for about a week now, I’m pretty happy with it — not just because it’s a fine bunch of films (from one’s own perspective, at least, that should go without saying), but because I’m positive that the 10 I chose are also the right ones in defining and outlining the year I had at the movies; the more I think about them, the more unexpected connections, parallels and complementary differences emerge alongside the intended ones.
Still, list-making is never an entirely satisfying process, and as I mulled over my initial longlist of over 60 titles for consideration,10 came to seem a thoroughly inadequate number — it always is, really, but too many films meant too much to me this year to go by unthanked.
It’s become a standard line in this Top 10 season that 2013 was some kind of banner year, and I suppose this suggests it was — though a lot of the films that resonated most with me did so for reasons more personal and idiosyncratic than universal, or even particularly cinephilic. And I’m not sure how a year is defined anyway: as usual, my list was built on the basis that any new film seen, whether at a festival or a multiplex, was fair game, meaning a number of inclusions here will be 2014 films for others. On this evidence, at least, 2014’s looking pretty damn good too.
Anyway, 25 seemed a more representative number, not to mention a more generous one — it is Christmas, after all. It didn’t exactly ease the selection process; once you’re going as far as 25, there’s little to stop you going to 50 and beyond, and I’m feeling guilty about any number of films that still managed to miss the cut. (I’m not going to do honorable mentions; I’ve been greedy enough as it is.) But I eventually arrived at a fat 2013 playlist that I certainly wouldn’t trade for anyone else’s, and the first 15 films in it are listed in the gallery below.
I’ll reserve a more reflective introduction for tomorrow’s Top 10; for now, check out my picks from #25 to #11, and share your thoughts and favorites in the comments.
#20 Picture. o_O
Thanks for that.
Stoker was exhilarating. The most well shot and edited film of the year, in my opinion.
This is the first list I’ve seen that includes it, and I’m glad not to be alone in thinking it has value. It’s the sort of stylistic tour-de-force that can feel dramatically undernourished, but Wasikowska carries it through. Few young actors have displayed such range in a relative handful of roles.
Besides, it was filmed in Nashville. More international directors should bring their projects to the great Volunteer state.
Looking forward to the Top 10…
Nice mention for Lone Ranger Guy! Apart from the horrid framing device I thought it was extremely enjoyable!
Behind the Candleabra and Stoker are both in my own personal top ten so it’s great to see them mentioned also, especially the latter which I really think is a stunner which has been baffilingly (and fascinatingly) overlooked this year. It’s craft alone can give most of the oscar contenders this year a run for their money.
There is no movie this year I go back and fourth on like Stoker. Loved what I thought was the ending, hated what was really the ending. But the fact that both scenes got such strong reactions out of me means something.
Okay,so following you all year around i would wager your top 10 to be something like this
1.Gravity
2.Under The Skin
3.Selfish Giant
4.The Immigrant
5.Blue is the warmest color
6.Tom a la ferme
7.Child’s pose
8.The heat
9.Mother of George
10.Paradise hope/Broken circle breakdown/Enough Said /Bling Ring/A hijacking/Concussion/Omar/Concussion/ 12years a slave???/Side Effects/Stranger by the lake/ The Past/Wolf of wall street???/American Hustle/Inside llewyn davis/The congress
oh and act of killing also maybe at number 10?
And also The Invisible woman/Frozen?/Blue Jasmine/Aint Them Bodies Saints
So 30 films vying for 10 spots. Seems like you aren’t quite sure…
No..I am pretty sure about the top 9.Though not the order..But really cant figure out the tenth one..So all those are the alternatives!
Alternatives to the tenth spot I mean
Not bad, Shashank! Frances Ha. Ha.
I think Guy saw Frances Ha the previous year so didnt include that
Saw the list just now..Damn you Frances ha!!
I’m impressed, and slightly freaked out.