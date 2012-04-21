Guy Pearce in talks to join Marvel’s ‘Iron Man 3’

#Robert Downey Jr. #Marvel
04.21.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

With “The Avengers” just days away from opening, Marvel is now focusing on building the cast of the upcoming “Iron Man 3.”

Guy Pearce is in talks to join Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Kingsley in the Marvel sequel. 

Pearce would play the role of a geneticist, and friend of Tony “Iron Man” Stark, named Aldrich Killian, reports Variety.com. The film is rumored to be partially based on the popular Warren Ellis-penned storyline”Extremis,” in which Killian plays a small, but key, role.

The film, set to shoot in China, is being directed by Shane Black (“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”). 

Pearce recently appeared opposite Kate Winslet on the HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” and toplined the sci-fi feature “Lockout.” He’ll next be seen in Ridley Scott’s quasi-“Alien” prequel “Prometheus,” opening in June.

“Iron Man 3” is set to open May 3, 2013.

Meanwhile, you can catch Tony Stark with his heroic buddies in next month’s “The Avengers.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robert Downey Jr.#Marvel
TAGSBEN KINGSLEYGUY PEARCEIron Man 3MarvelROBERT DOWNEY JR.shane black

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP