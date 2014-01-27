Guy Ritchie reunites with ‘Holmes’ producer for a six-film ‘King Arthur’ franchise

Am I the only one who remembers the Jerry Bruckheimer “King Arthur”?
Warner Bros. is definitely hoping to find something that will stand in for “Harry Potter,” something that gives them a long-term recurring franchise, something that gets viewers hooked early and that keeps them on the hook for a decade or so. This is, of course, the model that every studio is chasing at the moment, but it must be frustrating for Warner Bros. because they had one of the biggest of all time, and they managed it just right.
Part of that, of course, was thanks to the involvement of Lionel Wigram, who was also the producer who brought them their “Sherlock Holmes” movies with Guy Ritchie directing Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. While they did get a second movie out of that series, it doesn’t seem like there’s any real urgency to making another one.
Now there’s word that Guy Ritchie may be onboard to direct a tentpole fantasy film that is designed to kick off a six-movie retelling of the King Arthur legend with a script by Joby Harold.
They were talking not long ago about making a King Arthur film from a David Dobkin script called “Arthur & Lancelot,” and they were looking at Colin Farrell to play Lancelot with Gary Oldman as Merlin. They ended up getting Joel Kinnaman attached as Lancelot instead, and Kit Harington would have been Arthur, but they never got the budget to a place where it made sense to them. I know several filmmakers have taken a crack at getting an “Excalibur” remake off the ground, and Bryan Singer in particular was crazy for it at one point.
What’s not clear right now is whether or not this new Guy Ritchie film has anything to do with the version that John Hodge wrote for Wigram and Ritchie before the Dobkin version sidelined them. Warner must be feeling good about what they’ve seen so far of “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”, and I’m curious to see if that kickstarts a new series for Henry cavil and Armie Hammer, and if so, how that impacts Ritchie’s involvement with these King Arthur movies. The other big question I have is whether or not there’s an appetite from the audience for this particular story, especially when it’s dragged out for six whole films.
“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” arrives in theaters later this year, most likely.
You don’t know if there’s an audience with an appetite for King Arthur dragged across six films?
I have four words for you Drew:
Robert. Pattinson. King. Arthur.
Let the cash roll in.
Doesn’t matter if the film are total shit. Thirteen year old girls, who I am convinced are emotionally retarded, will spend every last red cent of their parent’s money to watch this multiple times.
With six films, you could finally tell the actual story, including having Morgan Le Fey AND Morgause in the film instead of merging them.
You wanna make even more money? Find some way of having Kristen Stewart be Morgause.
Seriously though, there is a way to tell these stories that would appeal to the YA crowd as well as adults, in the same way as Harry Potter.
Do like Rowling, Lucas, and countless others have done: a coming of age tale with a heavy helping of Joseph Campbell. Keep the triumphant note of the idea of the Once and Future King, so there’s no real tragedy and a bummer of an ending.
Shit, the penultimate film could see Arthur grievously wounded and transported to Avalon to sleep and heal, and the last film could even be about the his rebirth in a modern context.
You could do as Gargoyles did, and weave in characters from Shakespeare with the Avalon legend, Oberon, Puck, and so forth, and have Merlin be one of Oberon’s Children.
There’s a lot of ways of approaching the material in a way that is interesting and have it appeal to people of all ages.
Or they could just take my original advice, have a shit script, but hire R-Patt and K-Stew and make vacuous, terrible films which murder the souls of all who watch, yet make a ton of money.
I guess we don’t have to guess which way they’ll choose.
I totally agree with you. There is so much that could be done with this story. Plus, the soap opera. Guinevere cheats on Arthur with Lancelot. Merlin and sister Morgana’s magic sibling rivalry.
I think Guy is the wrong guy for the job as his movies are more style over characterization. An outside the box choice would be Josh Trank who directed a low-budget superhero movie, “Chronicle,” boasting spectacle and strong characters, boosted by future Oscar nominees Dane DeHaan and Michael B. Jordan. Strangely enough, I could really picture DeHaan as a fantastic Merlin.
But your suggestion for an R. Patz or even Daniel Radcliffe in the lead would make a boatload of money.
How about making a third Sherlock Holmes movie before starting another franchise, Guy?
Looking forward to the slightly cheaper competing King Arthur project from another studio that will probably come out four months earlier.
Dear Warner Bros, please give us something original instead. Go into your archive of unproduced scripts and I’m sure you can find a few worth making instead of this.
There is literally nothing new to say about the Arthur legend. I just checked Box Office Mojo — there have been 36 movies and 12 TV shows made about the Arthur legend. This can’t be a cash grab because no other Arthur related movie has been hit. The highest grosser is the 2004 version that made a paltry $51 million domestic.
You can’t be looking to cash in on the Game of Thrones audience by incorporating more magical elements than the 2004 version, but you’re kidding yourselves into thinking that you will make the HBO version of the Arthur legend. Nobody has the stones to make a $200-million budgeted R movie.
So please stop now and make something else.
Hmm. How about Peter Jackson? Is it ok if he’ll direct the franchise after The Hobbit?
I don’t know. “King Arthur: Endless Walk” just doesn’t cut it for me.
Write the Stephen Lawhead books might make for an interesting adaptation., anybody remember those? And there’s like 4 or 5 of those so there’s plenty material there.a comment…
Meh.
Jack Whyte’s Camulod series has it all. It starts two generations before Arthur is born, and the stories before Arthur are the best of the lot.
I’ll take “Franchises No One Wants or Asked For” for $200, Alex.