Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur’ to ride into theatres in 2016

Guy Ritchie, the man who turned Sherlock Holmes into a slow-motion action-hero, will next work his magic on King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table.

The Hollywood Reporter has first word that Ritchie”s “King Arthur” will arrive in theaters on July 22, 2016, released by Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures. Ritchie”s adaptation of the Arthurian legend has been in the works for some time now, and now we have a concrete date to put on the calendar.

Ritchie”s next movie to hit theaters is “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”, starring Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer. Its scheduled for release on January 16, 2015.