Gwen Stefani signs on as L’Oreal spokeswoman, No Doubt back in the studio

Gwen Stefani is the new face of L”Oreal Paris cosmetics. She follows in the footsteps of Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.

The first commercial featuring the No Doubt frontwoman pushing the brand will debut during The Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (Jan. 16).

[More after the jump…]

“I can”t believe I get to be one of the L”Oreal Paris girls,” Stefani said in a statement. “I love playing dress-up, onstage or shooting videos. It”s always been one of my favorite parts of being in a band.”

Oh yeah, what is the latest with that band? The one who hasn”t put an album of new studio material since 2001’s “Rock Steady?” The very, very good news is that the group is back in the studio, according to guitarist Tom Dumont, who posted a statement on the band’s website. Furthermore, he understands our confusion and dismay.

“I can see how our tweets might have been less than clear about our songwriting and recording process,” he says, adding that the band wrote songs last year, demoed them, went into the studio to record, but didn”t finish. As of last week, “we’re back in a real studio really recording again. Excitedly!,” he says.

However, he warns of two impending work slowdowns for the best possible reasons: “There are two new ND babies coming soon, mine and Tony [Kanal’s], so there will be a little delay for that. :-)…So the goal is to write a couple songs more this year and of course finish recording all of them.”

That”s great Tom, but what about a release date? And, furthermore, will every album come with a tube of L”Oreal Paris lipstick?