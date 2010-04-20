Gwyneth Paltrow decides not to marry Nicole Kidman in ‘Danish Girl’

#Gwyneth Paltrow
04.20.10 8 years ago

Gwyneth Paltrow would rather play mom than Nicole Kidman’s wife in forthcoming flick “The Danish Girl.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar (via Popeater), Mrs. Chris Martin didn’t want to spend so much time away from her family — including two children Apple (6) and Moses (4) — when the location for shooting was changed.

The “Iron Man” actress was set to perform in the inspired-by-true-events story opposite of Kidman, who plays a man who undergoes the world’s first sex-change operation. Paltrow would have played his/her wife.

Paltrow originally signed on last winter after Charlize Theron dropped out.

“Some days I feel like everyone in my world has plugged themselves into my kidneys. I’m so tired,” Paltrow says in her interview with the magazine. “When I pulled out, [Martin] said, ‘I think you’ll be happy with your decision.'”

There has been no announcement yet regarding who will replace Paltrow.

