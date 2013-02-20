Hailee Steinfeld and Asa Butterfield are out to lunch in ‘Ender’s Game’ image

#Ender's Game
02.20.13 6 years ago

We haven’t seen much of Lionsgate’s upcoming “Ender’s Game,” based on the first in a series of books by Orson Scott Card, and a newly released image won’t do much to excite you about the film’s many inevitable action scenes. 

The film takes place primarily at a futuristic Battle School where advanced children take part in zero-G war games and undergo political indoctrination in order to prepare for a menacing alien invasion. 

The new image, first spotted on fan site Enderwiggin.net, features Asa Butterfield (“Hugo”) as Ender and “True Grit” Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld as Petra, the only female member of Ender’s Salamander Army. They take some time off between battles to sit down for a hearty meal. 

Take a look here:

Fans may be able to pick out other cadets Dink Meeker (Khylin Rhambo) and Bonzo Madrid (Moises Arias) in the pic’s background. 

Gavin Hood (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) directed the film, which also stars Ben Kingsley (who also starred in “Hugo”), Viola Davis, Abigail Breslin, and Harrison Ford.

“Ender’s Game” will be released November 1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ender's Game
TAGSASA BUTTERFIELDBEN KINGSLEYENDER'S GAMEGAVIN HOODHAILEE STEINFELDHARRISON FORDVIOLA DAVIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP