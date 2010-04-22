Hal Holbrook rides to ‘Sons of Anarchy’

#FX #Sons Of Anarchy
04.22.10 8 years ago
Multiple Emmy winner Hal Holbrook has signed on for a guest run on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.”
FX announced on Thursday (April 21) that Holbrook will appear in four of the 13 Season Three episodes of “Sons of Anarchy,” which returns to the network in September. 
Holbrook will play Nate Madock, father of Katey Sagal’s Gemma. When we last left “Sons of Anarchy,” Gemma had gone on the run. All that FX will say about this father-daughter reunion is that it takes place “through coincidental circumstances.”
In a career that spans over six decades, Holbrook has been nominated for 12 Emmys, winning five, most recently for his work on the “Portrait of America” series. Holbrook earned his first Oscar nomination in 2008 for “Into the Wild.”
At 85, Holbrook continues to do live performances of his seminal one-man Mark Twain show, a role he began playing at the age of 29 and which won him a Tony Award in 1966.
The second season of “Sons of Anarchy” became the highest-rated single season of an original series in FX history. The biker drama was 2009’s top basic cable scripted series among men 18-49 and averaged 4.48 million total viewers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSFXHal HolbrookSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP