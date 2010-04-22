Hal Holbrook rides to ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Multiple Emmy winner Hal Holbrook has signed on for a guest run on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy.”

FX announced on Thursday (April 21) that Holbrook will appear in four of the 13 Season Three episodes of “Sons of Anarchy,” which returns to the network in September.

Holbrook will play Nate Madock, father of Katey Sagal’s Gemma. When we last left “Sons of Anarchy,” Gemma had gone on the run. All that FX will say about this father-daughter reunion is that it takes place “through coincidental circumstances.”

In a career that spans over six decades, Holbrook has been nominated for 12 Emmys, winning five, most recently for his work on the “Portrait of America” series. Holbrook earned his first Oscar nomination in 2008 for “Into the Wild.”

At 85, Holbrook continues to do live performances of his seminal one-man Mark Twain show, a role he began playing at the age of 29 and which won him a Tony Award in 1966.

The second season of “Sons of Anarchy” became the highest-rated single season of an original series in FX history. The biker drama was 2009’s top basic cable scripted series among men 18-49 and averaged 4.48 million total viewers.